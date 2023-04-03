On April 3rd 1998, Michael Jordan Joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain for Scoring Milestone

October 8, 2009; San Francisco, CA, USA; Michael Jordan sits in his golf cart on the 11th hole during day one of the President’s Cup golf tournament at Harding Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan has long been considered one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports. Having spent 14 seasons in the NBA, His Airness wowed the entire world with his ability. He was a prolific athlete with a great IQ and a competitive mentality.

During his time as a pro, Michael Jordan accomplished many great feats. Six NBA Championships, six Finals MVPs, five Regular Season MVPs, and a Defensive Player of the Year amongst a plethora of other triumphs speak for themselves.

In fact, MJ had one of his greatest achievements exactly 25 years ago. On this day, April 3, 1998, Jordan scored his 29,000th point, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the third one in history to do so.

Michael Jordan scored 29,000 points on April 3, 1998, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain

In the world of basketball, records are a fickle thing in the face of the almighty prize, NBA Championships. However, there are times when even records need to be remembered. After all, they give us a glimpse of times passed.

Well, on April 3, 1998, exactly 25 years ago today, Michael Jordan had one such moment. The six-time NBA Champion achieved a huge scoring milestone as he equaled Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain, becoming the third player to score 29,000 points.

Michael Jordan’s greatness knows no bounds!!! 25 years ago today, the GOAT scored his 29,000th point, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain in an exclusive club! 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/WlOFlJgSzZ — Nithin Joseph (@NithinWriter) April 3, 2023



It certainly was a GOAT moment. Since then, only Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and LeBron James have achieved this milestone. A legendary list of scorers to say the least.

Truly, what MJ accomplished as a player is amazing. But, as he reminded us, winning six championships is a far more daunting task than scoring points.

MJ made it clear that winning a Championship ring is far more difficult than scoring points

There can be no denying what a noteworthy achievement scoring 29,000 points is, but, for Michael Jordan, winning championships was far more important.

A fact he reminded fans around the world of when he was posed with a question regarding the scoring prowess of James Harden and the consistent triple-doubles from Russell Westbrook. He most definitely is the greatest player of all time. If the championships and records don’t say it, then his winning mentality surely does.