Once Termed Tragic, Magic Johnson Offers Advice to Russell Westbrook Post Lakers 0-3 Start

Lakers legend Magic Johnson imparts advice to Russell Westbrook while citing his example of being called Tragic Johnson.

Off to an 0-3 start, the LA Lakers seemed to have not learned anything from their horrid campaign last season. As the team continues to draw the ire of fans, Russell Westbrook finds himself in a dire situation. The 33-year-old point guard’s struggles from the field make him the poster boy of social media trolling.

Westbrook, who is 3-fo-17 in his jump shots so far, is in no mood to regulate his attempts from the field. Currently shooting 28.9% from the field, the situation has reached a point where the opposition doesn’t consider the Lakers guard worthy enough to be guarded.

russell westbrook has the least-defended jumper of all-time 😨 pic.twitter.com/UFTF6g8ON2 — buckets (@buckets) October 24, 2022

It’s a sad state of affairs for Lakers Nation, who have no option but to deal with the incompetencies of the organization as a whole. A complete misfit on the roster, the potential plan of having Westbrook come off the bench is yet to see the light of day with constant speculations about it.

Amid all the criticism surrounding Brodie, Lakers veteran Magic Johnson would share his words of wisdom for the former OKC superstar during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Podcast.

“First off, take accountability, If you don’t play well, admit it”: Magic Johnson pours his heart on Russell Westbrook.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, Magic played his entire career for the purple and gold, bringing the city of LA 5-championships. Thus the Hall of Famer understands the role and responsibilities of representing an iconic franchise like the Lakers.

Magic’s relationship with the Lakers wasn’t only limited to that of a player. The three-time MVP also served as a coach and president for the team. Thus it was no surprise to see the 63-year-old express his disappointment with the current situation, addressing the Westbrook situation at length.

.@MagicJohnson gives Russell Westbrook advice after he was once boo’d & called Tragic Magic: “First off, take accountability. If you don’t play well, admit it. Stop trying to fight the media and the fans and go out and perform.” pic.twitter.com/e65ntai8Rj — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 24, 2022

Having faced a similar situation to Westbrook in the 1984 finals against the Celtics, Magic believes Brodie needs to take responsibility for his actions and stop paying heed to the surrounding noise, stating that Lakers Nation knew their basketball.

Why was Magic Johnson called “Tragic Johnson”?

Though his resume is enough to validate his greatness, Magic did have his fair share of ups in downs. One such instance was his performance in Game Four of the 1984 Finals against the Celtics, earning him the nickname Tragic Johnson.

The twelve-time All-Star would commit grave errors during the contest, which included Celtics center Robert Parish stealing the ball, followed by missing two free throws in overtime.

This came at a time when Magic was already a two-time champion and Finals MVP. Nonetheless, the legendary point guard would come back stronger, defeating Larry Bird and co in the very next Finals (1985).

