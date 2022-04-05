“The Lakers have to bring Russell Westbrook back”: Magic Johnson believes Rob Pelinka and co cannot attach a first-round pick to trade the former MVP

NBA legend Magic Johnson believes the LA Lakers will have to retain Russell Westbrook, adding that the team cannot afford to lose more draft picks.

Magic Johnson is not one to mince his words, especially when it concerns the Lakers. The five-time champion served the iconic franchise his entire pro basketball career, following it up with the roles of a coach and President of basketball operations.

Thus there is no doubt that Magic shares a deep connection with the purple and gold organization. And like every other member of the Lakers Nation, Magic is disappointed with his team’s performance this season. The three-time Finals MVP has been very vocal in his criticism.

Magic hasn’t hesitated in calling out the Lakers’ Big 3 or the front office. With LeBron James and co about to end their 2021-22 campaign, failing to make the play-in tournament, Magic appeared on ESPN, discussing the future of his former team.

Also read: “Regardless of the circumstances I’m growing through there are ways to be able to get through it”: Russell Westbrook remains hopeful of the Lakers winning the chip this year

The Hall of Famer addressed various issues surrounding the Lakers, with Russell Westbrook’s future with the franchise being one of them.

Magic Johnson believes the LA Lakers will not trade Russell Westbrook.

The acquiring of Westbrook by the Lakers had led to polarizing opinions, with many deeming him a bad fit on the roster. Nonetheless, James and Anthony Davis were keen on having the former OKC MVP, declining the opportunities of a DeMar DeRozan or Buddy Hield.

Unfortunately, Westbrook failed to prove his naysayers wrong having the worst season of his career. The nine-time All-star was subjected to endless criticism and trolling for his turnovers and inability to make jump shots, placing him under the radar every time he stepped on the hardwood.

Magic Johnson, who has in the past as well, called out Westbrook for his poor showing this season had the following to say on the Lakers trading him in the off-season.

“I think they have to bring him back because you can’t attach a first-round pick to Westbrook to try and get him out.”

“I think they have to bring him back, because you can’t attach a first round pick to Westbrook to try and get him out,” – Magic Johnson on the Lakers potentially bringing back Russell Westbrook next season pic.twitter.com/L99vuCKSO6 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 4, 2022

Magic believes no team will be willing to take the two-time scoring champion without anything else attached to the deal. The purple and gold organization had given up a lot of pieces to acquire Russ, leaving them with a depleted veteran roster.

With the Lakers point guard turning into a liability more than an asset, Magic feels no team would take Westbrook’s heavy contract without any draft picks.

Also read: “I don’t pay attention to the Crypto.com Arena crowd!”: Russell Westbrook says the Lakers’ home crowd doesn’t affect how he plays

Magic’s notion might be incorrect, as several small markets in the league are ready to welcome the former MVP, who would bring a lot of limelight wherever he goes.