“One Day I’ll Go on Club Shay Shay”: Comedian Paul Scheer Speaks of His Twitter Beef with Shannon Sharpe Over Clippers

Comedian Paul Scheer and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe once got into a Twitter beef when Sharpe took a dig at Scheer’s favorite Los Angeles Clippers. The beef turned way too personal as both of them took cheap shots at each other. Appearing on FanDuel-powered Run It Back, Paul Scheer talked about his beef with Sharpe and predicted that he may appear on the latter’s YouTube show Club Shay Shay.

Considering that Sharpe is an avid Lakers fan, while Scheer is a Clippers superfan, Run It Back co-host Michelle Beadle called their beef “a lord’s work”. She then asked the comedian if he had any “regrets on that one”. To which, the silver-screen star immediately replied, “Never! No!” Then he smirked wondering why would he be remorseful for his actions but accepted that Sharpe is a “tough guy to get into beef with”.

Scheer highlighted that most of his fights are around the Clippers, defending his favorite squad. At the same time, he also gave a possibility to have an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s YouTube show.

“It’s fun. It doesn’t mean anything either. Maybe one day I’ll go on Club Shay Shay and do a three and a half interview and break down all my beefs with everybody in the world,” quipped the comedian.

The acclaimed movie actor never misses a shot in comedy. If he appears on Club Shay Shay, he’d be expected to give out blunt takes again. But considering what happened in 2021, will Sharpe be willing to invite him on his YouTube show?

Paul Scheer and Shannon Sharpe had a nasty exchange

In 2021, then FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe claimed that when it comes to the NBA, it is “Lakers or nothing” in Los Angeles. He indicated that the Clippers have “no fanbase” outside of a few people. For these comments, he was called out by digital news producer Kelli Johnson who had recently interviewed a long-time Clippers fan. Responding to her, Sharpe then claimed,

“Clipper fans, are only family members and friends of family members of Clipper players.”

Upon viewing this comment, Clippers’diehard Scheer referred to Sharpe’s tweet and wrote, “That comeback took you two hours?” and posted the meme of former Lakers Guard Nick Young prematurely celebrating a missed three-pointer. This prompted the former co-host of Undisputed to take a shot at the comedian’s facial features. He responded, “That’s still less time than it would take a dentist to close that gap btw your teeth.”

After sensing that things were turning personal, The League star then came up with a low blow referring to his ex-girlfriend Katy Kellner who later married to 2010 MLB All-Star Marlon Byrd. He wrote, “With comebacks like that, I get why your girlfriend picked Marlon Byrd.”

Sharpe had a rather desperate comeback, and he once again took a dig at the sitcom artist’s teeth. He replied, “Your 2 front teeth seems like they got divorced or at least separated.”

Surely, Scheer’s comebacks come from his background as a comedian, as opposed to Sharpe, who is an NBA analyst. In that conversation, this distinction was clear and Sharpe’s comments about the Clippers having no fans surely irked the TV artist who is a Clippers superfan. However, as he accepted, there were absolutely no hard feelings between them, at least from his side.