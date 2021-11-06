“I made Rip Hamilton do what I wanted him to”: Kobe Bryant was diabolical while breaking down his game-winner vs Pistons in Game 2, 2004 NBA Finals

Back in Game 2 of the 2004 NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant knocked down a tough game-tying three-pointer over Rip Hamilton to force overtime.

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. The sheer competitive spirit and the crazy passion for being the best version of himself were what set him apart from his opponents. Bean dedicated uncountable hours in the gym to perfect his craft, helping him reach the pinnacle of the game. Because of this, Bryant is one of the most accomplished players of all time.

The Black Mamba is widely considered to be one of the most clutch players. The 18-time All-Star would never back down from taking the tough last-second shots. And in his autobiography “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play”, the 5-time champion spoke about his mindset while taking these last-second pressure shots. The Mamba wrote:

“People make a huge deal out of clutch shots. Thing is, it’s just one shot. If you make a thousand shots a day, it’s just one of a thousand. Once you’re hitting that many, what’s one more? That was my mentality from day one.”

Kobe Bryant discusses his famous game-tying three-point shot over Rip Hamilton in Game 2 of the 2004 Finals

Kobe Bryant has had numerous game-winning and game-tying clutch shots in his illustrious 20-year career. One of his most iconic shots was his game-tying three-pointer in Game 2 of the 2004 NBA Finals playing against the Pistons.

With the Lakers trailing 89-86, Bryant, who already had scored 7 points in the 4th quarter, was handed the ball with a little over 7 seconds remaining on the clock. And with almost 4 seconds on the clock, the Mamba launched a tough shot over Rip Hamilton and knocked it down. This shot forced the game to overtime, with the Lakers eventually winning the contest 99-91.

And his autobiography, the Lakers legend broke down this memorable shot.

“This particular shot was a game-tying three in the NBA Finals. I was going to get the ball on this play, no matter what. The defense could’ve tried to deny me, but it would not have mattered. I was going to do whatever I had to, in this moment, to come get it.

Once you have the rock, you always have to know who is guarding you. You have to not just know, but know – and I knew Rip Hamilton’s defensive strategy. Rip was very fundamentally sound and played you straight up. He didn’t do much out of the ordinary, which can be fine. Fundamentally sound, though, was not going to stop me.

So, I sized him up, kept all that information in mind, and made him do what I wanted him to do. I dragged the ball over to the wing, rocked him back, and rose up, knowing that he would only raise his arms to contest. At that point, it’s just about whether I make the shot or not.

As a team, our spacing was really good. Even if they wanted to help Rip, they would not have been able to. We would spread the floor and make sure any help defenders were a long way away. By the time they’d get over, my shot, which came off of a quick rocking motion, would’ve already been, in the air.

The last thing you notice in the photo is the lift that I’m getting. That didn’t just happen overnight. It was late in the game, and it was the Finals, but I was able to get up because I was in shape. It’s a small thing, but it makes a big difference.”

