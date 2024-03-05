“One on the Barbie Soundtrack”: Jimmy Butler Takes a Cold Plunge While Revealing Private Details About His Life

Credits: Feb 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler was the first guest invited to Alo’s latest YouTube series, “Break The Ice”. While the Miami Heat superstar took a cold plunge, he answered several questions, disclosing private details of his life. Among numerous others, fans learned Butler’s love for Barbie’s soundtrack.

Advertisement

Like every athlete, Jimmy Butler also needs to recover his muscles by taking a cold plunge. However, while the activity might be beneficial for the Miami Heat star, he seemed to dread it. Before getting in the cold water, Butler was acting tough, asking the hosts to “start the timer”. But, throughout the interview, the 3-year-old didn’t seem quite comfortable.

However, before his three minutes in the tub were over, the two-way star answered numerous questions that gave fans an insight into the personal life of Jimmy Butler. Here are some of the interactions from the interview:

Advertisement

Q: “Jimmy, what’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?”

A: “FaceTime my daughter after I brush my teeth, maybe.”

Q: “How many cups of coffee do you drink in a day?”

A: “Cups of coffee? Probably like 10, 12.”

Q: “What’s your favorite city that you’ve ever lived in?”

Advertisement

A: “Favorite city, Amsterdam.”

Q: “What’s the one thing you love about yourself?”

A: “That I keep my people very close.”

Q: “What’s your favorite song at the moment?”

A: “Favorite song at the moment. The one on the Barbie soundtrack. The Dua Lipa track. My daughter loves that song. I don’t know name of it, but I listen to it entirely too much.”

Fans of the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP can also take a look at the full video where Butler reveals his pre-game ritual, bucket list, talks about his coffee brand, and his favorite restaurants & postgame meals.

Jimmy Butler has been associated with Alo since 2022

Being one of the best and most marketable athletes in the NBA, Jimmy Butler endorses multiple brands. Alo, the American athleisure brand, is merely one of the numerous companies to use Butler as one of their ambassadors.

Back in August of 2022, the Heat star and Alo finalized a deal worth around $3 million. Apart from actively promoting the brand’s product on his own Instagram page, the 6ft 7” star is often seen wearing gear from the brand – Alo socks when playing and styles other apparel when off the hardwood.

The “Break The Ice” video isn’t the only advertisement campaign that Butler has been a part of.

Other than a podcast, he was part of the “Move into Wellness” campaign where he provided his recovery routine.