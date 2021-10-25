“One thing you don’t wanna do is drink beer with Larry Bird”: Charles Barkley explained how his head hurt for two days drinking beer with the Celtics legend during the 1992 Team USA days

Charles Barkley explains how drinking beer with Larry Bird after the 1992 Barcelona Games made his head hurt for two days.

Back in 1992, the United States of America assembled arguably their greatest teams back in 1992 for the Barcelona Olympic Games and called it “The Dream Team“. That team, co-led by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, had some of the games biggest names – Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson and many more superstars.

As you must’ve rightly predicted, this USA Men’s Basketball team was a tough force to reckon with and won a gold medal at the event, staying undefeated in all their 8 games. The average margin of victory for the Dream Team was a whopping 43.8 points and head coach Chuck Daly used 0 timeouts during their campaign.

They were simply too strong for their opponents. While they were putting on a show on the hardwood, behind the scenes, they were having the time of their lives in Barcelona. The Dream Team was so strong that the players barely required any rest – staying up all night, playing cards and destroying opponents in the morning.

Charles Barkley explained how drinking beer with Larry Bird gave him a headache for two days

After winning the gold medal at the 1992 Games, the team travelled to Monte Carlo for a training camp, before heading back to the States. And this is where Sir Charles learnt about Larry’s incredible capacity for beer.

Barkley decided to have Budweiser beers with the Celtics legend, and it’s safe to say, he immediately regretted it. Years after the incident took place, Charles recollected:

“One thing you don’t wanna do is drink beer with Larry Bird. He drinks Budweiser, which is the strongest beer in the world. And my head hurt for like two days.”

Sir Charles likes a good competition for himself. However, he learnt the hard way that night that there was no defeating Bird when it came to gulping doing beers.