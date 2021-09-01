Basketball

“Only game my grandmother ever watched me play was the 81 point one”: Kobe Bryant intricately details how he got into the zone with his grandma watching the Lakers-Raptors game live

“Only game my grandmother ever watched me play was the 81 point one”: Kobe Bryant intricately details how he got into the zone with his grandma watching the Lakers-Raptors game live
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Scratch the play, just give me the ball”: When LeBron James superseded his head coach to hit one of the most clutch shots of his career
Next Article
"We gotta get Cinco de Mayo in before Trumpet man puts his wall up": When Charles Barkley roasted Donald Trump for his idea of building a wall on the Mexico border
Latest NBA News
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many…