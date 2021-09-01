“We’ll get Kylian Mbappe in January”: Joel Embiid deflects Ben Simmons and Rich Paul’s trade demands while talking up Real Madrid’s prospects of landing PSG star

Joel Embiid seems to be back at his NBA Twitter best, noting how Real Madrid failed to seal the Mbappe transfer as Ben Simmons rumors swirl.

There’s no doubt that Kylian Mbappe is the world’s most coveted talent at the moment. The 22-year-old has been setting the football world ablaze for 6 straight years since his professional debut.

Mbappe was a 200 million euro buy for Paris Saint-Germain 4 summers ago. Despite scoring a glut of goals for the premier Ligue 1 club, Mbappe couldn’t seal a Champions League victory.

Insult was added to injury this past season as PSG blew a sizeable lead at the top of Ligue 1 to finish second. They were also knocked out in the Champions League semifinals by Man City just 8 months after a Final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Also Read – Jayson Tatum is bulking up the same way Giannis Antetokounmpo did. Gym photos of the Celtics’ star stun fans as JT bulks up for the upcoming season;

Mbappe has long been linked to Real Madrid – especially since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club in 2018. It seems Florentino Perez was unable to get his man in this transfer window, but Kylian might run his PSG contract down.

Joel Embiid comments on the Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid links amidst Ben Simmons rumors

As a Cameroonian, Embiid’s default first love as a kid was football, much like most kids on the planet. He stans Real Madrid, which is the most successful club in European football history.

The 7’2″ big man was clearly quite taken in by the Mbappe transfer saga. And perhaps he’s also trying to take some limelight off the whole Ben Simmons situation. Either way, his tweets on Real sound pretty tongue-in-cheek:

Any Real Madrid trade news? #HalaMadrid — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 31, 2021

It’s cool. We’ll get it done in January #HalaMadrid — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 31, 2021

Also Read – I don’t think LeBron James will join us. Former Warriors superstar Kevin Durant brushes aside rumors of his nemesis joining Dub Nation;

Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul recently made it clear that the wantaway Sixers star won’t be reporting to their training camp. This is going to force Daryl Morey’s hand as the Philadelphia 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations.

The Sixers have reportedly been looking at a number of suitors, but there is no concrete trade rumor linking him to a particular team.