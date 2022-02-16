“Only if Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins and I were given time”: Karl Anthony Towns believes the Timberwolves front office messed up by trading their young core, who are both All-Stars now

Karl Anthony Towns feels Timberwolves didn’t give their young stars enough time to grow as Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins are named all-stars this season.

With the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors thriving this season, Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins have made it to the All-Star game. In addition, their former teammate Karl Anthony Towns will also be joining them.

While for KAT it is his third appearance, for LaVine it’s back to back. On the other hand, Wiggins will be in the all-star game for the first time in his career. A lot of eyebrows raised over his selection, especially as a starter but he continues to prove his worth.

They will reunite this weekend as the trio was selected by Kevin Durant during the all-star draft. The last time they played together was five years ago. And clearly, all three are ecstatic about this reunion.

Karl Anthony Towns will reunite with his former teammates

Zach LaVine, KAT, and Andrew Wiggins spent over 3 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The front office gave up on the trio very soon, and most likely regrets it now.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was not at all surprised seeing his former teammates rise up to the all-star level. He says Flip Saunders, former Wolves Head Coach, saw it before anyone else. All three were drafted when Saunders was the President of Basketball Operations.

Although they never made the playoffs together Karl Anthony Towns wonders what could’ve been if the trio was still intact. LaVine is playing the best basketball of his career with the Bulls while Wiggins is balling out without the pressure of being the No. 1 option.

Only if we was given time…. https://t.co/P7GPSrGjYo — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 15, 2022

Almost 3 years after the trade KAT says Minnesota didn’t give them enough time, which is in part true. T’wolves did not give their young players the chance to evolve. In addition, they tried to force the leadership on Andrew Wiggins even though KAT was a better suiter for it.

It may not have worked out well for the organization in the end but Wiggins and LaVine are clearly happy with their situation now. Zach recently suffered a knee injury which might keep him out of the All-Star game. If that happens the reunion will sadly be incomplete.