“Only Michael Jordan And Patrick Ewing Can do This”: When MJ Gifted Wizards Assistant Rolls-Royce in His Final Season

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. However, his legendary status did not come easy. In fact, his strong mentality, extreme competitiveness, and obsession with winning contributed to his success as an NBA superstar.

That being said, these contributors have also left a sour taste in many people’s mouths. After all, His Airness has been described on several occasions, by both teammates and opponents alike as a “jerk,” all because of his personality.

But then again, there are times when Jordan has broken out of this mold. He isn’t a difficult person 24×7 and has done much to prove that. Like the time he and Patrick Ewing bought a Rolls-Royce for his former coach.

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing once gifted a former Wizards assistant coach a Rolls-Royce

Between 2001 and 2003, Michael Jordan played basketball for the Washington Wizards. MJ, who was a minority owner of the franchise spent his last few seasons as an NBA superstar in the capital of the United States.

During his time there, Jordan had the opportunity to work with a lot of exceptional people. Two of them are Patrick Ewing, his former rival turned assistant coach for the Wizards, and John Bach, Michael’s assistant coach during his days with the Chicago Bulls.

Well, in 2003, Bach decided it was time to hang up his cap. So, as a show of love and appreciation, His Airness and Big Pat pooled in to buy him his dream car. A Rolls-Royce, a gift that left Bach thinking this was only possible for the two legends.

“I’m terribly happy and utterly surprised. It proves to me that the NBA does a lot of wonderful things for its own people. This is something I’ll never forget. Patrick said he had just bought a new motorcycle. That was the ruse. There it was, as only Michael and he can do. They can make things happen.”

THE FINAL CHAPTER. Michael Jordan’s two seasons with the Wizards proved that he could, without a shadow of a doubt, still dominate the game: https://t.co/CafCamNd96 pic.twitter.com/xE0IFeaPcn — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 28, 2020

It was a great gesture from the two Hall of Famers. A nice memory for the two to share as well, seeing as Ewing doesn’t have that many fond ones with Jordan.

His Airness gave Patrick Ewing nightmares during his time as an NBA superstar

Now, he may not actually admit it, but Patrick Ewing definitely has nightmares of Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA Champion was the bane of Ewing and the Knicks for years. And, perhaps the worst memory he has of Jordan is the time the Bulls legend dunked on his head, leaving him pretty embarrassed.

Never forget when Michael Jordan baptized Patrick Ewing 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/1bXopUVZ5H — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 3, 2023

Safe to say that Ewing hated going up against MJ and the Bulls. After all, many would say they are the reason the Knicks never really had any success in the 90s.