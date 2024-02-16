“I Don’t Consider Myself a Savior”: ‘Highest Paid Rookie’ Patrick Ewing ‘Downplayed’ Pressure of Being Drafted by Knicks in 1985

Patrick Ewing played for the New York Knicks for over a decade, leading the team to two NBA finals. In return, to keep the services of one of the greatest forwards of all time, the Knicks signed Ewing to the biggest rookie contract in history. Coming out of Georgetown, Ewing was considered one of the best draft prospects. Additionally, his defensive plays, which were considered at par with Bill Russell, drew such value for him.

Advertisement

Being compared to Bill Russell would surely stress out any 21-year-old, but the Knicks legend was different. According to reports, he didn’t feel the pressure, as he didn’t intend to live up to any expectations. To make a legacy of his own, the former Center tried to give his best every time he stepped on the court.

Newspapers were predicting Ewing to be the savior of New York, however, he downplayed all the claims very subtly. While answering questions about the same to the media, Ewing said,

Advertisement

” I have nothing to be worried about. All I can do is play as hard as I can. I don’t consider myself a savior.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nbarealist23/status/1757840567009226931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ewing sure didn’t have much to worry about, as he came out to be a prodigy from the very beginning. The Knicks center would average 21 points, 9.8 boards, and 1.9 assists during his 15-season-long career.

Patrick Ewing brought glory to the Knicks

Patrick Ewing and the Knicks would be a match made in heaven. He went on to lead the Knicks to four Eastern Conference Finals and even made the finals on two occasions, in 1994 and 1999. During his decade-long run with the Knicks, Big Pat would put up impressive numbers in the playoffs. The Knicks legend averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 boards, and 2.2 blocks in 13 playoff appearances.

Most of Ewing’s presence was felt on the defensive end as his length and quickness, made for an excellent shot blocker. The Knicks center would average over 2.4 blocks a game over his 17-season career.

Advertisement

Ewing would make sure to stamp his name in NBA history, as the New York legend was placed 7th on the list of best-shot blockers. He was also a part of the 1992 Dream Team, as the 7-footer was commissioned to guard the rim for the U.S.