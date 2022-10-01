“Only Shaquille O’Neal and Jesus Christ can score on me!”: Rachel Nichols broke out LeBron James’ bold claim back in 2017

In 2017, Rachel Nichols broke out the story about LeBron James listing the two people who can score on him in the post

LeBron James is one of the greatest players the game of basketball has ever seen. The 6’8, 250 lbs forward has spent his entire career facing high expectations and showing up for them. Back in the early 2000s, when LeBron was just in high school, he was considered the next coming of Michael Jordan.

Entering his 20th season soon, LBJ has defied many odds and even taken on Father Time. He continues to dominate the NBA, despite being 37 years old. He has been an excellent all-around performer and is one of the most complete players in the game.

Even though we may mock his defensive stance right now, it wasn’t the same when he was younger. He almost won the DPOY honors in 2013. In 2017, the King went on the Road Trippin’ podcast. There he talked about how dominant a presence he is defensively in the post.

Also Read: Why did Rachel Nichols get fired? Exploring veteran reporter’s exit from ESPN and The Jump

LeBron James names the two people who can score on him in the post

LeBron James may not get credited for the game-winning play in the 2016 NBA Finals, but the truth is, he sure did have it. Chasing down Andre Igoudala on that block was a huge play in the game’s final minutes.

In 2017, he was on Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. There Frye joked that he had scored on LeBron in the post, during practices. LBJ disputed the same and said,

“Channing has never scored on me in his career. There’s only three people in this world that can score on me in the post: Shaquille O’Neal in his prime and … Who was it? Oh, it’s two, and Jesus Christ.”(via USA Today)

(2/2) LeBron w/the line of the podcast: “Only two people who can score on me in the post: Shaquille O’Neal in his prime, and Jesus Christ.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 16, 2017

Also Read: Klay Thompson, Who is Missing the NBA Japan Games, Loved ‘Humbling’ Jordan Poole With Splash Brother Stephen Curry in 3-point Contest

That’s a rather bold and cocky statement, but what else can you expect from the King.