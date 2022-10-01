Klay Thompson, Who is Missing the NBA Japan Games, Loved ‘Humbling’ Jordan Poole With Splash Brother Stephen Curry in 3-point Contest

Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson talks about teaming up with Stephen Curry and beating Jordan Poole in a 3-point contest

The Golden State Warriors have begun their title defense, at least in spirit. Yesterday, they took on the Washington Wizards in Tokyo, Japan, for the NBA Japan Games. The Warriors are having fun in Tokyo, exploring the city between the games and practices.

Klay Thompson has been having a good time, roaming around the city, taking in the culture.

Tourist Klay taking in Japan pic.twitter.com/ienCDzYwUu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 1, 2022

Thanks to his global popularity, there is no shortage of fans. Japan was no exception.

It’s all love everywhere we go 💙 pic.twitter.com/9wSaHtoAxQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 1, 2022

Sadly, this is all the fans would get to see of Klay in Japan. According to sources, Klay would not play in the NBA Japan Games. There is no issue, but the team management decided it’s better to ease him back, especially after his 2.5 years of injury.

However, that doesn’t mean he would miss a chance to shoot.

Klay Thompson reflects on ‘humbling’ Jordan Poole in a 3-point contest

Despite Klay not playing in the two games at the Saitama Super Arena, there has been no limitation placed on his shooting. The teams had mini dunk contests and 3-point shooting contests to entertain the fans.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine to win the duo 3-point contest in Tokyo. Easily beat the Jordan Poole, Moses Moody pairing. pic.twitter.com/FMjgQekqhS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2022

After the contest, Klay was obviously pumped. He was asked about the contest. He talked about how much he loved shooting with Steph on his team. Then he talked about the chip on his shoulder all because of the disrespect he’s been getting. The man then joked about how much fun he had humbling Jordan Poole.

Klay Thompson after winning the Tokyo 3-point contest with Steph Curry “It was nice to humble Jordan Poole” pic.twitter.com/nWkxBggnrw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2022



If Thompson can find his shooting stroke before the season starts, he would silence all the haters, and put the Dubs in an excellent position to defend their title.