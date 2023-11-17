Stephen Curry Expresses Desire for Cameron Brink to Join ‘Unnamed’ Warriors WNBA Team: “Family Member That’s Playing Down at Stanford”

Stephen Curry was recently a guest on the show ‘Dubs Talk’. The Warriors guard discussed a variety of issues while on the show, from buying the dubs to playing in the upcoming Olympics. The Warriors, which changed ownership back in 2015, has become a major spender in the sport. The company which was bought by Joe Lacob and Co for around $450 Million is now worth $7 billion.

But Joe Lacob isn’t just satisfied with his domination in the NBA, as he now eyes the WNBA. An expansion team of the WNBA has been in the works, and the Bay might just get its first glimpse at the same soon. While on Dubs Talks, Stephen Curry was asked about his excitement and expectations for the WNBA team, to which the sharpshooter responded with,

“It’s a great announcement. It’s a great opportunity for the WNBA to expand which is a big deal… Putting these amazing ladies on stage. I know how the Warriors organization has treated us, from the time that Joe Peter took over back in 2010, to now, they run a first-class organization/ operation and they are going to do the same thing with the WNBA team.”

Steph continued to explain how he would love to go watch the WNBA games as the NBA is usually on leave in the summer. Curry also admitted that he might have a vested interest in the team if they drafted his god-sister, Cameron Brink. Talking more about it, Curry said,

“Hopefully have some rooted interest in a family member that’s playing down in Stanford. Who might potentially be the top pick in the WNBA draft, if not next summer, then the summer after that.”

But it wasn’t just Brink that Curry name-dropped as Curry said he would love to watch Azzi Fudd from UCONN. Azzi and Curry are tight as well, as they are seen working out during the summer.

The Warrior’s mystery WNBA team

It was just a month ago when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the Bay Area will be getting its expansion team soon. Though very little is known as of now, we do know that Chase Centre will house its sister organization as well. The announcement was made on 11th October and this comes as the first expansion in the WNBA since 2008.

The team is set to debut in 2025, two seasons from now. But surprisingly enough the Warriors organization and its ownership still haven’t come up with a name for this expansion team. During the live announcement on CBS, Joe Lacob clarified the same by letting everyone know that,

“Nothing has been ruled out and nothing has been chosen.”

With the team all set to take shape, it would be interesting to see if the Dubs WNBA team can shoot the lights out like their brothers. With female talent getting more skilled and athletic, hopefully, the WNBA game will see as much success as their male counterparts.