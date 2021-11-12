“Only way you’re gonna see me fold is at a laundromat”: Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum interact with a cryptic Damian Lillard message

Damian Lillard says that the only time anyone’s ever going to see him fold is at a laundromat as Draymond Green and Tatum interact.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers have been abysmal on the road as they post a horrid 0-6 record while away from home. Overall, the season hasn’t been one of great success, especially with Dame’s potential interest in bigger markets looming over the franchise.

However, it should be made clear that Damian Lillard has stated on multiple occasions that he plans to stick with the Blazers for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. A recent quote released by Chris Haynes, from Dame, reveals that he wants to follow in Giannis’s footsteps and win it all with the franchise that drafted him.

Well, this may not happen any time soon as the Blazers have looked not been consistent even in the slightest. With the criticism that Dame has faced for his play to start off the season, he has taken to Instagram to yet again reaffirm his commitment to sticking through the growing pains.

Damian Lillard posts a cryptic message on Instagram.

Damian Lillard seems to be all in on being a Portland Trailblazer, something he seems to let NBA fans in on every couple of days. This time, he took to Instagram to post a quote that can be interpreted as one that would make Blazer fans exhale a sigh of relief.

Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum also interacted with the post, with the former commenting laughing emojis and the latter simply liking the post.

Despite Dame claiming that he wants to stay in PDX for the long haul on several occasions, it’s also worth noting that he wants to win a title. He said this during Tokyo 2020 and has said following the Olympics as well. With the way the Blazers are presently constructed, it’s looking less likely that a title is in Portland’s sights in the near future.