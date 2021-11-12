“NBA players are hoarding Kobes”: Senior ESPN writer Brian Windhorst speaks about the surging demand of the late Kobe Bryant’s signature sneaker line

Nike and Kobe Bryant made some of the best basketball sneakers in NBA history – only fitting that it is one of the most popular sneaker lines

The Black Mamba line of basketball shoes are the most worn in the NBA – that is for a fact. This line of sneakers are so incredibly popular that people have been wearing them on and off the court. Now that the deal with Bryant’s estate and Nike has come to a close, there are no more of them being produced. This has created a surge in demand for Kobes, especially from the pros.

Vanessa Bryant hoped for a lifetime Nike deal, something along the lines of what Michael Jordan and LeBron James got, but it did not materialize, and the deal didn’t fall through.

NBA All-Stars, Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan, and Anthony Davis have their own signature Mamba line of sneakers, but they will run dry at some point. These pro athletes, who have access to an unlimited supply of athletic gear now are dipping into the resell market to stock up on shoes, not for their personal collection, but to actually play in them!

Kobes have been a staple on the court for a number of years – they are made with such advanced tech that fit a number of players needs

The Kobes 4 and 5 are some of the best models to play ball in – a lot of the players swear by them. Unfortunately, for both players and fans alike, the non renewal of the deal means that there is no more supply. Such is the demand for the sneaker that rookie Josh Giddey was so happy when his kitman handed him a hand-me-down Kobes that belonged to Derek Fisher!

The handling of the renewal of the deal was done so poorly by the sneaker maker. They got greedy and tried to capitalize on the death of Bryant, something that did not sit well with his wife. She always was vocal about the fans getting access to his products.

She even stated,

“My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products, I will continue to fight for that.”

The Kobe estate is now looking to make their own line of sneakers called the Mamba, a futuristic-looking silhouette that looks nothing like what the sports manufacturer ever made. What matters to the players is not really the looks, but the tech and the comfort it offers. If the new line delivers on that, it will sell out like hotcakes.