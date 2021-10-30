“I was tricking myself because Kevin Durant was killing me”: PJ Tucker speaks on his mindset while guarding the Nets superstar, revealing how he kept going even after KD scored 50 on him

Former Bucks forward PJ Tucker recently opened up on JJ Redick’s Podcast about his mentality while defending Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant is arguably the greatest scorer of all time. The 11x All-Star could score 30 on almost anyone in his sleep. The fans, opposition coaches, and even the players know it. Still, they can’t really do anything about it. That speaks volumes about the greatness of Durant.

However, if you asked KD who he found hardest to score on, his answer would most likely be PJ Tucker. The 6 ft 5 inch forward has had great battles against Kevin Durant over the years.

Most recently, the duo matched up against in a memorable Nets-Bucks playoffs series. To no one’s surprise, Tucker didn’t really bother Durant too much. The 2x Finals MVP still put up 35.4 points per game in the series on good efficiency.

Recently, PJ Tucker made an appearance on JJ Redick’s Podcast, The Old Man & the Three, spoke about what it is like to guard arguably the best scorer of all time –

“No. It’s like ‘OK man, that was incredible, you made that. Now do it again. Do it again.’ Bеcause I’m nоt gonna stop. We gоt face to face. I’m nоt going anywhere. Tricking myself because he’s killing me. He’s gоt 50. He’s gonna score 50.”

It’s really fascinating to hear PJ Tucker’s thought process. However, it is the right mindset to have while guarding one of the greatest scorers in the game.

However, the bottom line is… Tucker made him work for those buckets. KD himself would say so. That in itself should be PJ Tucker’s greatest achievement.

How will PJ Tucker impact the Miami Heat this season?

On the back of a championship with the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, PJ Tucker ended up signing with the Miami Heat this summer. It is a match made in heaven, as Tucker is the embodiment of the famous “Heat Culture”.

PJ Tucker has made his name as a guy who guards the opposing team’s best player on a nightly basis. Additionally, he is capable of making threes at a decent rate. Anyone who is a 3-and-D wing has a spot in the NBA, and the Tucker is as good as it gets.

In addition to his on-ball defense, Tucker is an excellent off-ball defender. Expect him to be all up in the passing lanes and racking up steals.

Apart from the veteran’s effort on the court, one thing you get with PJ Tucker is intangibles like passion and leadership. One can surely expect Tucker to be hyping up teammates in the locker room.

Given his tenacious defense, respectable 3-point shooting, and leadership, Tucker is a welcome addition to a Heat team who has immediate championship aspirations.

It will not be easy for the Heat with teams such as the Nets and Bucks on their way to the. However, having PJ Tucker guard Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo respectively in those matchups will certainly help their chances.