“You lucky I love you girl!”: When Brittney Griner snuck in a kiss on Kevin Durant prior to Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Prior to Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony, Kevin Durant cheekily received a kiss on the cheek from WNBA star Brittney Griner on an Instagram Live

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were supposed to happen during Summer 2020 in Tokyo, but everything got disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as a sign of fighting back, the Olympics took place in 2021 but were still named the same. A lot of NBA and WNBA athletes made their way to compete in the basketball tournaments. Most of them were representing Team USA, as expected.

After initial setbacks, the men’s basketball team managed to win the Gold at the prestigious event. Kevin Durant led the way for Team USA, making sure they don’t lose anything after the season opener. The women’s basketball team was dominant through and through and easily managed to secure the Gold too. During that time we saw a lot of NBA and WNBA personalities hanging together. We saw videos of Damian Lillard and his haircut and more.

Kevin Durant is surprised as Brittney Griner sneaks in a kiss

Walking towards the arena for the 2020 Tokyo Opening ceremony, Kevin Durant was on an Instagram live. He would stop athletes around him, and ask them to introduce themselves. When he got to Brittney Griner, she just said, “What’s good y’all!… That’s all I got.”

Seconds later, she popped back in the frame, kissed Durant on the cheek, and disappeared again. Durant was surprised and looked around for who kissed him. When he figured out it was Brittney, he smiled and said, “You lucky I love you girl.”

The entire sequence was hilarious and KD’s reaction was priceless. The two were also on the Team USA contingent for the 2016 Olympics together. They share a nice bond, and it is always good to see some fun between teammates.

Durant and co. would be gearing to face the Bucks on Opening night. Meanwhile, Griner and the Phoenix Mercury are contending for the WNBA title.