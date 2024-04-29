“End Of An Era”: Kevin Garnett Acknowledges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Stephen Curry’s Time As Title Contenders Might Be Over

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have collectively represented the NBA brand for more than a decade. In fact, out of the last 12 NBA Finals, ten had one of them as a participant, which shows just how dominant the trio has been. Fast forward to the current era, and all three of them are out of title contention, in just the first round of playoffs. The only exception is James and the Lakers, who barely hang onto their post-season spot as they go down 3-1 against Denver.

Popular basketball network ‘Overtime’ even posted a tribute video, expressing gratitude for witnessing the battles of Curry, LeBron, and Durant. The NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett also shared the post on his story, with the caption “End of an Era” fixed over it. The 15-time All-Star even added a “100” and “salute” emoji, acknowledging that even he was humbled to witness the greatness that the “Big Three” offered throughout their careers.

The Warriors didn’t make it to this postseason, with Durant and the Suns getting swept by Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in their first-round matchup. Looking at the current playoff landscape, many NBA pundits are claiming that’s “time-over” for the NBA’s “Big Three,” as each of them got humbled by a younger opponent.

From the looks of it, the former Timberwolves star believes the trio’s run is over. It feels like yesterday when KG and LeBron faced off in the high post during their epic Eastern Conference playoff battles, a far cry from today’s situation, as Garnett is now retired, and a media member, while James continues to chase his 5th ring with the Lakers.

Unlike Kevin Garnett, the Big Three aren’t ready to hang it up just yet

This year’s playoffs have been somewhat of an eye-opener for many. The stars of the early and mid-2000s have all faded and retired, with the King possibly being the only exception to play in this year’s postseason. While James might be 39 years old, he doesn’t believe his age holds him back, claiming to be “able to do anything that he did during his twenties.”

While that might sound like hyperbole, he continues to shine despite his age, averaging 25.7 points a game in his 21st NBA season. Another star who seems unstoppable despite his age is Stephen Curry. The 15-year league veteran is definitely at the later end of his career, and he knows it. Talking to Willie Geist on ‘Sunday Sitdown’, Curry mentioned how his remaining years in the league inspired him to push harder,

“It almost puts into perspective how important these next two, three years are in terms of doubling down on the level I want to be at, play at, and pushing it to the limit, as long as I can.”

It feels like it is finally the time to pass the baton to new stars in the league, such as Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, and Nikola Jokic. This off-season, the Lakers and the Warriors will have some serious introspection to do as both teams have failed to show any significant progress in their game. This off-season will see a lot of action, with the news of Bronny James entering this year’s draft making things even more exciting for LeBron James and other teams eyeing to land the superstar.