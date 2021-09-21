“Out of all the players, did you really say, Big Country ?!”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals the man that gave him the most problems during his NBA career

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals the one player out of the many he had the pleasure to play against, to give him the most problems

We all know Shaquille O’Neal as one of the most shenanigan heavy ‘analysts’ on TV today. And to be fair, it’s true. We don’t know how much we trust his analytical ability, but we must say, he makes ‘Inside the NBA’ a lot more fun to watch.

That being said though, his now happy, sometimes cheeky image today can make some people forget just how much of a menace to society he was, back in the day.

This man dominated everybody. And we mean EVERYBODY… okay, maybe except for Yao Ming. Overall, though, anybody who has seen him play live, knows exactly why he is an All-Time great.

However, there was one man it seems, that gave the great Diesel even more problems than Yao did in the NBA. At least, if the man himself is to be believed.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: New Lakers assistant John Lucas III to hilariously penalize former Heat star for being posterized

Shaquille O’Neal reveals it was Bryant Reeves who gave him the most problems

Ahhh we see. The legendary Vancouver Grizzlies man, who was named ‘Big Country’. Truly, a frightening opponent.

Jokes aside though, in his seven seasons in the league, Bryant Reeves was actually a very good role player, a center who could hit a jump shot from about 17 feet away whenever needed. And in the era he played, of course, this caused many of the top centers, some serious problems. And recently we saw Shaq explain exactly this. Take a look at the tweet below.

. @SHAQ says the toughest player he had to guard was “Big Country” Bryant Reeves. Country was very, very good until injuries derailed his career. #okstate pic.twitter.com/p0FHcwruwm — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) October 26, 2018

Now, if we’re being honest here, the Big Diesel is exaggerating a bit here. At the end of the day, the player was 12-1 against Big Country.

Still though, we appreciate the legend bringing back a sometimes-forgotten name in NBA history. And we hope more people can take notice of how Reeves set an example for future centers about the positives of being able to shoot in the NBA.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony recalls the scoring advice Bulls legend gave him en-route to a near 30ppg season