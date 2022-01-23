“Pacers can’t f**king shoot! Back up!”: Chris Paul shows off his stellar basketball IQ in Suns win over Chris Duarte and company

Chris Paul yells out to his Suns teammates that the Indiana Pacers can’t shoot and so they should back up off them.

Chris Paul is undoubtedly one of the smartest players to have ever taken to NBA hardwood. His knowhow of the game at all times makes him an ideal floor general for quite nearly any team that could contend for a championship. The fact that he’s all that along with being a decent defender and shooter also helps a ton.

It’s moments like the time where he forced the refs to call a delay-of-game foul on Jordan Bell for having an untucked jersey which truly showcase how aware Chris Paul is what is happening at every instance during a game.

Of course, when talking about how smart CP3 is, it’s impossible to not mention his in-game adjustments. He’s one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA when it comes to maneuvering around defensive schemes that may have caught his team off guard, communicating with his teammates about the same.

Chris Paul during the Suns-Pacers game.

Indiana Pacers have been ravaged by injuries and absences from their top stars like Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, and TJ Warren. Despite this, they have stayed relatively competitive, even winning a bout against the Draymond Green-less Golden State Warriors.

Pulling a fast one over Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns like they did for the Warriors may not have been as easy however. CP3 quickly realized that the guys out on the floor for Indy weren’t exactly knock-down shooters. This prompted him to yell out to his Suns teammates that they couldn’t shoot so back up off the arc.

Chris Paul vs. Indiana on the hot mic: “Hey! They can’t fucking shoot. Back up” pic.twitter.com/BhMHIFk8xs — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 23, 2022

The Pacers shot a decent percentage from beyond the arc in all fairness, going 10 for 29 on the night. They would’ve had a much higher percentage than 34.5% if Jeremy Lamb hadn’t gone 1-7 from 3-point range. Their season average on 3PM is 11.6 and so they weren’t far off from that number last night.