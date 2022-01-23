“Beyonce was less impressed with LeBron James than Jay-Z”: How ‘The King’ had the rap icon perplexed after hitting a tough fadeaway against his Nets

Jay-Z had one of the most hilarious reactions to LeBron James hitting a fadeaway over his Nets players when with the Cavaliers.

LeBron James and Jay-Z have known each other for well over a decade, becoming acquainted with one another as the former rose in fame due to his excellence on NBA hardwood. They have been seen at several events together and the rap legend has frequently visited arenas where ‘The King’ was playing for that night.

It’s very apparent that the two are quite close, given that fact that the late 2000s saw Jay-Z release a song that dissed DeShawn Stevenson, a player for the Washington Wizards and temporary foil to LeBron James.

Apart from some lighthearted, one-sided rap beef, James and HOV are connected through the game of basketball as well. Jay-Z has been a part owner of the Brooklyn Nets since 2003, resulting in him showing up to NBA games on the regular.

Jay even tried to recruit LeBron to the Nets during his iconic ‘The Decision’ from the summer of 2010. James of course, took his talents to South Beach rather than to Brooklyn.

LeBron James had Jay-Z stunned after a turnaround jumper.

LeBron James has been perfecting his craft on the offensive end of the floor ever since he entered the NBA. Seen as merely a brute force of nature, over time, James got a hang of the Kobe Bryant-esque fadeaway during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s been hitting the post-up turnaround jumper at a great clip with the Lakers too.

Jay-Z clearly hadn’t gotten the memo that James was picking up on the turnaround jumper as he had quite the hilarious reaction to him hitting one right in front of him and Beyonce on the Brooklyn Nets bench.

What makes the clip even funnier is that Beyonce didn’t seem all too impressed with LeBron’s shot. That might also have to do with her not paying much attention to the game though.

The Cavs ended up winning this game 110-88.