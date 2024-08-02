Paige Bueckers Shares Heartfelt Message After Joining Breanna Stewart’s Unrivaled

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is already one of the most marketable basketball players in the country even before starting her pro journey. Her NIL deal with Nike paved the way for the first players’ exclusive shoe for an NCAA athlete. Now she has become a part of something that can revolutionize women’s hoops. Shams Charania recently reported that Bueckers is set to sign a NIL deal with Unrivaled, a 3X3 Women’s basketball league that will be launched in 2025.

As per Charania, the 22-year-old is the first NCAA athlete to acquire ownership equity in a pro league. Now she will be part of one other league apart from the WNBA to begin her pro journey. The UConn star seems excited about the historic move.

She shared her heartfelt acknowledgment of the massive achievement on X.

“Blessed and grateful to be a part of this amazing league. To take an active role in the growth of women’s sports is a dream come true. Excited for the future, it’s just the beginning,” Bueckers wrote quote-tweeting Charania’s tweet.

Blessed and grateful to be a part of this amazing league. To take an active role in the growth of women’s sports is a dream come true. Excited for the future, it’s just the beginning! 🔥 https://t.co/xSCetSsDCH — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) August 1, 2024

Unrivaled is the brainchild of WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. This league is expected to start in January 2025. It aims to bring the top 30 women hoopers in the nation to the fold, making it a top-heavy competition right off the bat. The salary cap is expected to be as high as $7.5 million, which is almost six times compared to the WNBA.

It means that six-figure salaries will become the norm and the top salaries can touch the $1 million mark, which will put the league above any other women’s league in terms of contracts.

Therefore, this league can help alleviate two major issues. One of them is the lack of adequate compensation for women athletes. For instance, the highest salary in the WNBA is just over $252,000 per year(Jackie Young).

On the other hand, it can help WNBA athletes stay in the USA instead of pursuing opportunities outside the country because of economic reasons. The annual migration to the European scene has created many issues for both the athletes and the league alike. In a recent interview with Footwear News, this is how Breanna Stewart described the benefits of the league.

“A league where people are home, but in a different city than normal WNBA markets. When you go overseas and have kids, you miss out on a lot. You’re also not being seen by the fans or your peers. This will make sure you stay relevant in the months the WNBA is not happening.”

Paige Bueckers is indeed going to be a part of something special. It is a huge accomplishment for someone who will enter her final college year.