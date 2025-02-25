Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Confesses Son Canon Put Her Fears to Rest, “Only Wants to Protect” Caius

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha welcomed their fourth child, Caius, on May 11, 2024. He is their second son behind six-year-old Canon. The parents were concerned about the six-year gap between their sons, but Canon has removed any fear from their hearts. The boys share a bond that inspires Steph and Ayesha daily.

Advertisement

There are two other children in the Curry family aside from Canon and Caius. Daughter Riley is the eldest at 12 years old, while her sister Ryan is second in line at 9.

Ayesha and Stephen shouldn’t have any doubts about their ability to raise Caius, as they have done an excellent job with his siblings. The worried about potentially opening the door to jealousy from the older kids due to the attention the newborn requires.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Ayesha revealed her fears were the opposite of reality. She said, “We were worried about having the six-year gap between our son and Cai Cai, and it’s been magical. He truly feels like a big brother. He only wants to protect him. There’s no jealousy. I love it.”

To Ayesha and Stephen’s surprise, Canon has stepped up as a protective older brother. Sometimes, when a child who was the youngest gets bumped up to the middle, they begin to feel neglected because the new sibling gets so much affection. But that wasn’t the case with Canon.

Canon put all his mom’s worries to rest and continues to be a big help in Ayesha and Stephen’s efforts in raising Caius. He isn’t the only one who loves having a new younger brother. Ayesha added that her two daughters are like “little moms.”

Riley is the most experienced when it comes to assisting her parents, since she’s the eldest, and she’s at an age to truly be able to help Ayesha as she enters her teen years. The extended help has lifted a big burden off Ayesha’s back.

The rigorous 82-game NBA schedule requires Stephen to be away from his family for significant periods. But the contributions of his children make the absence of their father not as glaring.

Caius will turn one year old in the coming months. He still has much of life to experience as he continues to grow older. Luckily, he has three siblings and two parents ready to support him every step of the way.