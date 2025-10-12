Richard Jefferson Unloads on Kendrick Perkins For Defending Jerry Krause Breaking Up Michael Jordan’s Bulls

In an age where clicks and views drive the news cycle and actual content, sports analysts make a living of going out on a limb and making bold takes on a regular basis. Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has now somehow managed to land himself in that group. Perkins isn’t shy about speaking his mind when he deems fit. However, Richard Jefferson couldn’t even let Perkins’ most recent take go without notice.

The talk of the NBA world has centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo. It seems ever since the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship, the two-time MVP’s name has been involved in some sort of trade rumors. The disconnect between the two parties has now seemingly reached an all-time high.

Milwaukee doesn’t have the talent to compete for a championship like they did in the past. As great as Myles Turner is, it isn’t an ideal situation if he is the second-best player on an NBA team. Antetokounmpo recognizes the situation the team is in, but also has made it clear winning is a top priority.

ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that the New York Knicks were a serious option for Antetokounmpo and his camp. Nonetheless, Giannis continued to voice his desire to remain in Milwaukee despite the inconsistencies in reports. At this point, Kendrick Perkins doesn’t want to continue putting up with the facade.

“We’ve been talking about this for the last three to four years,” Perkins said on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “He has to grow some b****. He’s scared to say it. The Bucks know that he doesn’t want to be there.”

Although Antetokounmpo hasn’t explicitly said he doesn’t want to be in Milwaukee anymore, Perkins senses that decision within the Bucks star. It isn’t just a hunch that the 14-year NBA veteran is following, but the evidence he has seen in the past months.

“He basically called the general manager somewhat of a liar in some form,” Perkins proclaimed. “When he said, ‘Giannis and I, we had a conversation in this off-season at a lunch. Then Giannis comes on like, ‘I don’t remember that meeting.'”

It also doesn’t help Giannis’ case that recent reports suggest his wife Mariah and two children have moved to Greece. Antetokounmpo has a reputation for being a family man, so the decision for his family to leave before the start of the season is certainly peculiar.

With everything considered, Perkins believes the Bucks need to rip the band-aid off. When looking back in NBA history, one specific scenario stands as a perfect example in Perkins’ eyes.

“[Jerry Krause] knew time was up for the whole Jordan, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen [Chicago Bulls]. He didn’t hold onto it for a long time. He let it go, and it was the right move for the organization,” Perkins declared.

Up until this point, Richard Jefferson had listened on in relative agreement. However, once Perkins made this claim, the 2016 NBA champion couldn’t help but voice his true thoughts.

“I think that it is so grossly inaccurate to say that they needed to move on from the guys that just won three straight championships,” Jefferson stated. “Let’s just not compare those apples to apples.”

Jefferson makes an extremely compelling point. It wasn’t like the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls teams were of the same cloth as the DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry-led Toronto Raptors. Not only did they reach the NBA mountaintop, but nobody could get them off of it.

The Bucks have faced numerous shortcomings in the postseason. The past three seasons, they haven’t gone past the first round. The playoff success between the two teams makes them incomparable in their own right.

Perkins didn’t have much else to say to refute Jefferson’s take. One thing Perkins is certain about though; Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be in Milwaukee for much longer. But only time will tell if Giannis does as Perkins predicts or if the former Celtics star’s powers of clairvoyance are greatly exaggerated.