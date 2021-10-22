“We’ll respect Ben Simmons, give him space and privacy that he needs”: Tobias Harris tweets in support of disgruntled Sixers point guard after his mental health deterioration comes under the scanner

Tobias Harris assures fans that the Sixers locker room will give Ben Simmons the space and privacy he needs to recuperate his mental health.

It goes without saying that Ben Simmons has been the prime target for all NBA memes this past summer. When Kyrie Irving isn’t busy making a fool out of himself with his anti-mandate stance, Ben Simmons news has had all of the spotlight.

It can be argued that Ben brought this upon himself after some record-breaking terrible numbers in the playoffs. He did go 34% from the line, missing the most free throws by a guard in a playoff run ever.

However, he was far from the only reason the Philadelphia 76ers were dumped out of the playoffs. Tobias Harris couldn’t hit a shot in Game 7, Embiid was sub-par and Thybulle committed a crucial foul in the closing stages.

Doc Rivers himself was universally panned for running all-bench lineups while enjoying sizeable leads in Games 4 & 5. His lineup choices were far from reporters’ minds, however, because of Ben Simmons passing up one open dunk.

“We’ll respect Ben Simmons, give him space and privacy that he needs”: Tobias Harris

Ben Simmons and his Klutch camp released a statement through Shams Charania today alleging that he’s nowhere close to the mental readiness required to play for the Sixers right now.

Ben has stated through his agent that he needs to stay off the court and recuperate his mental health. Shams’ tweet reads as PR for his meltdown in last year’s playoffs. But it was clear to any unbiased viewer that Simmons seemed to have something on his psyche.

He developed the kind of yips that you normally see only amateurs do when they’re put in more competitive settings. It

And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That’s it, that’s all. https://t.co/eardjmQbz8 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) October 22, 2021

