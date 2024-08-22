Paolo Banchero Aims to See Himself as the MVP and the Face of the League in the Coming Years

There has been an ongoing discussion on who could be the successor to LeBron James and Stephen Curry as the face of the league. Several names have been thrown in the mix, with Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama favorites, but this #1 pick feels he has a shot at it too.

During the ongoing Fanatics Fest in New York City, the Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero presented his case for being the face of the league in the coming years. When asked where he sees himself in the next five years, the 21-year-old confidently listed things that he wishes to accomplish.

The biggest thing on Banchero’s mind for the next five years of his career is to win an NBA trophy. While playing for a franchise that has never won a single trophy in its entire history, his promise will mean a lot to the fans.

When asked by Jay Williams, “In five years from now, Paolo Banchero is what…” He said, “NBA Champ, hopefully MVP, and one of the faces of the league, one of the faces of basketball of the new generation. I guess I’m part of the new generation. So, yeah, I’d say just all of that.” Banchero received a fist bump from the NBA legend for making such bold predictions.

"NBA Champ, hopefully MVP, and one of the faces of the league, Faces of basketball of the new generation." Magic star Paolo Banchero on where he sees himself 5 years from now 🗣️pic.twitter.com/bzyOo6Dagi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2024

As of now, he is already the face of the Magic franchise so stepping up from here is within reach for the 21-year-old. However, he cannot produce championship-winning performances all by himself. If we take a look at the franchise and their performances in the last two seasons, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to make them worthy challengers.

They finished the 2022-23 season with just 34 wins. The Magic returned the following season better prepared, finishing with 47 wins, and were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Banchero played 80 games for his team last season, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field.

While these numbers are impressive, they won’t be enough to put them over teams like the Knicks, Pacers, Cavs, and the Celtics. The biggest move that they have made in the offseason has been signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who brings the experience of being part of two championship-winning campaigns in 2020 and 2023.

Based on the strength of the roster, and players who they have retained by re-signing and extending contracts, Banchero seems confident in the next few years, the Magic franchise will win its first trophy.