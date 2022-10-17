Paolo Banchero, While Trying to be Himself, Modeled His Game After LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and 2 other NBA Superstars

#1 pick of the 2022 draft Paolo Banchero reveals LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum are his idols.

Ever since top prospect Victor Wembanyama made his two-game American tour with the Metropolitans 92, the entire NBA community has been going gaga over the 18-year-old. Analysts, executives, and even stars in the league are talking about how teams would be tanking for the phenom.

With all this talk surrounding the 7-foot-3 big man, there is little to hype for this year’s #1 pick in the draft – Paolo Banchero.

Standing at 6-foot-10, possessing a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and weighing a staggering 250 pounds, the Orlando Magic have added a deadly youngster to their talented roster.

“I’m just trying to be myself”: Paolo Banchero

For a forward, Banchero has a pretty sweet jump shot. Apart from having an incredible presence in the paint, the former Duke Blue Devil has some high basketball IQ that he displays by dishing out accurate passes.

A jack of all trades – being able to dribble, shoot, pass, rebound, and defend – Paolo’s game is pretty unique. There are many teenagers who emulate the American-Italian. But which superstar does Paolo model his game after?

In an interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, Banchero disclosed four superstars. Two of those – LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony – were Paolo’s favorites growing up. And two of them – Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum – became his inspiration as he grew up.

However, apart from trying to imitate a few moves from each of these megastars, Banchero wants to have his own unique style of play. Banchero further said:

“LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood,” Paolo Banchero said. “And then as I got older I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself.”

Banchero’s performance in the preseason

The Florida-based franchise has a young and exciting roster that includes the likes of Cole Anthony, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, and Jalen Suggs. It took Paolo absolutely no time to gel with his teammates.

Finishing the preseason with an impressive 4-1 record, Banchero had a solid performance throughout the 5 games. Playing 24.2 MPG on average, the 19-year-old recorded a solid 14 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.8 APG, and 1.2 SPG. At an efficient 45% from the field and 95.4% from the charity stripe, Banchero even shot the ball pretty well.

Certainly, Orlando fans will enjoy the versatility Banchero will bring to the floor. Hopefully, the Magic will be a playoffs-contending team this year.

