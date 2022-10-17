“Michael Jordan Went to UNC Because of his Favorite Player”: When the GOAT Followed His Idol’s Footsteps and Made the Best Decision of His Life

Michael Jordan and the drive he possessed enabled him to reach the heights of greatness that he accomplished.

A six-time NBA champion, the accolades earned by Jordan weren’t handed to him. They are a by-product of his hard-working mentality, desire, and dedication to being one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

However, you would be shocked to know that even someone as prevalent and victorious as ‘His Airness’, at one point in time, looked up to someone else for inspiration.

Remember kids, Michael Jordan was more likely to score 40+ points than score less than 20 points. Lebron James is much more likely to score less than 20 points (235 games) than score 40+ points (69 games). In the playoffs, Lebron has 29 games of less than 20 points. MJ had 6. pic.twitter.com/Ir41zunCxs — AirJordans23 (@AirJordans2323) October 12, 2022

Regarding the subject, Darren Rovell of ‘The Action Network‘ provided his insights and shared his thoughts stating-

“Full Circle: One of the reasons why Michael Jordan went to North Carolina is because his favorite player, the game he modeled his game after, played there. His name? Walter Davis. His nephew? Hubert Davis,”

Who is Walter Davis, the favorite player of the GOAT, Michael Jordan?

Walter Davis was a ‘Shooting Guard’ and ‘Small Forward’, who was selected in the first round, as the fifth overall pick of the 1977 NBA draft.

The tenured NBA veteran was a consistent member of the league for a staggering 15 years. Davis has played for the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Portland Trailblazers!

In addition, the 68-year-old is a six-time NBA ‘All-Star’. A stellar resume for someone who isn’t as benevolently heard of. Davis was a prime factor in the six-time NBA ‘MVP’ attending UNC.

Michael Jordan’s footprint in the NBA

‘MJ’s trophy hall and superlative skills speak for themselves. No other player has defined generations of basketball players like Jordan has

The Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s will forever live on in the memories of NBA supporters. Jordan’s scoring efficiency and prowess have been engraved into the game’s foundation.

As far as championship records go, Jordan’s triumphant accolade* of six NBA Finals and six NBA championships will remain untouched. The 1990 ascendancy that he held in the palm of his hands, is fairytale-like.