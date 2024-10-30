Paolo Banchero’s Strong Showing Has Gilbert Arenas Predicting Magic’s Regular Season Ceiling

Orlando Magic’s All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero has been on a tear to start the season. On Monday, he unrolled the first 50-point masterpiece of the 2024-25 season to help his team defeat the Indiana Pacers 119-115. The Magic have won three out of four games to begin their 2024-25 campaign, thanks to Banchero’s exploits. On that note, the Gil’s Arena crew predicted the Magic’s ceiling in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas relayed that the Magic may not finish above fourth place even if Banchero continues to play in a similar fashion. Meanwhile, co-host Lexie Brown had more faith in their trajectory, projecting their ceiling as high as the third seed.

However, Arenas wasn’t convinced by their chances to finish among the top three teams. He opined that the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are pretty much a lock to finish in the top two.

Arenas believes that if the Magic played out of their skins, they may have a chance to finish above the New York Knicks. However, his expressions suggest that he doesn’t buy the scenario. He wondered,

“Do you think they played really really well, they can go to three? Boston, Philly, between them and New York?”

Banchero’s current form suggests that the Magic has a terrific chance of landing a top-three spot in the East. He has tallied 28.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, six assists, and one block per game, which indicates the evolution of his all-around skills.

Banchero has received terrific support from frontcourt mate Franz Wagner, who has put up 20+ points in three of the four games, showcasing signs of a breakout season. The young Magic is up and running, with Banchero laying a solid foundation for the season.

Paolo Banchro’s incredible ascent

The 2024 playoffs first-round series played a huge role in Banchero’s rapid improvement. He learned how to play at his own pace instead of forcing things. It has helped him to improve both as a scorer and playmaker. During an interaction with the First Take crew in the offseason, Banchero said,

“I learned how to kind of slow the game down in the playoffs… I started to be really intentional (and) pick my spots on the floor to score and playmake.”

Banchero showed signs of MVP-level talent last season and has upgraded his game even further. Last season, he made 1.5 threes per game on just 33.9% shooting, while this season he has made 2.3 triples per game on 39.1% shooting.

He has also been tremendous at creating offense around the rim. He has attempted 13 free throws per game, compared to seven FTs per game last season. His rebounding and assist numbers have also seen an increase from last season.

Banchero isn’t the only one who has improved over the summer for the Magic. Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have also elevated their shooting, and Lexie Brown’s prediction about them finishing in the top three in the East doesn’t seem as far-fetched.

However, these are early days, and the Magic will need to sustain their current rhythm to be considered a title contender. They are moving in the right direction as of now.