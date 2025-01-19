mobile app bar

“Part Of The Package Is Drama”: Former Warriors GM Believes Jimmy Butler Trade Could Be A Handful For Teams

Prateek Singh
Published

Bob Myers(L) and Jimmy Butler(R)

Credit: USA Today Sports

After serving a seven-game suspension, Jimmy Butler returned to the Miami Heat yesterday. He scored 18 points in a losing cause. While the comeback was seen as a positive sign for the future, former Warriors GM Bob Myers believes this isn’t going to be the end of the Butler-Heat saga.

Myers thinks that as long as Butler remains in Miami, there will be tension in the air. And although a trade in this scenario is inevitable, whichever team ends up signing Butler, they’d be aware of the drama that comes with him.

The 49-year-old referred to a popular quote on drama to make his point, saying, “Drama does not just walk into your life. Either you create it, invite it, or associate with it.” Myers believes that Butler has been around enough drama that he has managed to disrupt an organization as well run as the Heat. So, if any other team is interested in him, they should also be willing to work with him.

“You want Jimmy Butler? Part of the package is drama,” Myers said. The former GM added that he likes Butler and believes that he is a very competitive player who prioritizes winning games. However, once he is ticked off by something, it’s very hard to bring him back. He said, “Jimmy Butler has decided I’m done and…seems like he’s doing everything he can to create disruption.”

As beneficial as it is to have a player like him on the team, there is a pattern to how Butler has left teams in the past. So, the trade-off for good and bad as part of the package deal has to be a conscious decision for the next team, especially after witnessing it all unfold in the last few weeks.

There’s still a lot of animosity between Jimmy Butler and the Heat

Butler’s comeback was a highly touted event for NBA fans as there were several questions people wanted him to answer. When asked if he has gotten his joy back from playing basketball, he said, “I was told to say no comment, so no comment.” During his media interaction, he also made it clear that he has no issues with his teammates.

He said, “It felt good to get out there and actually run around with these guys, as much as everybody may think, I got no problem with these guys…My beef not with them, it never will be.” Although he is still in Miami, his equation with the front office seems to be irreparable now.

Behind closed doors, there must be a lot of decisions being made about his future. It’s only a matter of time now as Butler is likely to be traded.

