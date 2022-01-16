“Pascal Siakam just schooled Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: NBA Twitter praise the Raptors forward following his triple-double performance against the former DPOY in 103-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been playing at an exceptional level for Toronto this season, making a strong case for an All-Star berth.

Winning the NBA championship and the MIP Award in 2019, Pascal Siakam was expected to have an exceptional season for the Raptors last year. But that wasn’t the case as there was a huge dip in the forward’s performance in 2020. To make matters worse, he had COVID along with a shoulder injury.

However, this season, Pascal Siakam, has come back, stronger than ever before. In fact, the 27-year-old is averaging 20.8 points per game. Moreover, he is averaging career highs of 8.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. While his scoring has seen as a slight dip, his all-around game is good as ever.

Pascal Siakam 2nd career triple-double. 30 PTS

10 REB

10 AST

11-20 FG

3-3 3P He is averaging 25/10/7 on 49/42% in his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/M0j9VJHVxt — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 16, 2022

Barring injury, there’s no reason why Pascal Siakam shouldn’t make the All-Star game this season.

Also Read: “Angry Lakers fans diss their way into Russell Westbrook’s Instagram DMs”: The former MVP faces the wrath of Lakers Nation for his recent string of poor performances

NBA Twitter reacts to Pascal Siakam having a triple-double in win over reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks.

In fact, Pascal Siakam’s improved all-around game was on full display recently against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Cameroonian international absolutely destroyed the former DPOY, ending the night with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists triple-double, which got social media talking…

Check out a few reactions here:

All-NBA Pascal Siakam out-duelling Giannis to get a road win against the champs while missing 2 starters 👀 — TooMuchHoops (Brad) (@Too_Much_Hoops) January 16, 2022

Also Read: “I am not Kobe Bryant”: Devin Booker respectfully dismisses comparisons between the Lakers legend and him after repeated Mamba Mentality chants from fans