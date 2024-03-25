Patrick Beverley Can’t Believe He’s Going To Lose $2000 For Calling Josh Giddey ‘Soft’

Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) walks the ball up court during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, Patrick Beverley received a technical foul during the Milwaukee Bucks-Oklahoma City Thunder battle. Following the game, Pat Bev took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and revealed the reason for which he will lose $2,000 (fine for each technical foul).

During the fourth quarter of the one-sided battle between the two title contenders, Patrick Beverley was assigned Josh Giddey as his defensive assignment. In the middle of this, at one point of OKC’s possession, it seemed as though Beverley directed some nasty words at the Australian. Unfortunately for him, the official present right next to the incident wasn’t going to let it slide, slapping the Bucks veteran with a technical foul.

Hours after the contest concluded, Beverley revealed exactly what he chirped at the OKC guard. Seeming to be in disbelief, the 35-year-old was frustrated at the fact that he was slapped with the tech for doing nothing more than calling Giddey “soft”.

Got a tech because I called Giddey soft. ‍♂️ this we Live in Luv Gang❤️ @PatBevPod

Best known for his altercations and instigating his opponents, this interaction with Josh Giddey seems quite on-brand for the Milwaukee guard.

Unless he’s playing on their team, Beverley is often criticized and described as a pest by fans. Clapping back at all these naysayers, the 11-year 6ft 2” NBA journeyman once addressed this topic and stated that he will continue to stay the trash-talker that he’s been known as since joining the league in 2009.

“I don’t know why people always come to me about points…like…I impact the game of basketball. I give my teammates energy and confidence that they’ve never had ever before… I mean I know y’all can’t really say nothing about my defense so y’all got to go 0 but that’s how it is… I have been popping my sh*t since day one. That sh*t will not stop. You can argue what you want, but your favorite player wish I was on his team,” Beverley said on his Podcast, per Sportskeeda.

Apart from grabbing four rebounds and dishing four assists, per NBA.com, Pat Bev had no impact in the Bucks’ 118-93 win against the Thunder, missing both the attempts that he took from the field. It was Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, leading the Wisconsin side to a victory. While the Greek Freak had a solid 30-point, 19-rebound performance, Middleton finished the night with the second triple-double of his career.