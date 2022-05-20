“Patrick Beverley is like a teenage girl talking sh#t for clout”: NBA Twitter and Draymond Green believe Wolves guard’s Chris Paul thrashing is just him building his TV career

Patrick Beverley has been continuously belittling Chris Paul over the past week, so a couple of Greens of the league showed him the red signal.

Patrick Beverley let everything out on the table when ESPN called him to give his opinion on yet another Playoffs meltdown of Chris Paul.

Not caring about where he himself stands, level-wise, which obviously is far below Paul’s who despite all his misery in the postseason is still one of the greatest point guards of all time, Beverley just ripped the Suns’ guard apart.

Well, to put things in perspective with facts, Pat Bev has not achieved even 1/3rd of what CP3 has, in his 10-year NBA career compared to the Point God.

Offensively he can’t be 1/10th of the 12x All-Star has been. Defensively? Though he’s a 2x All-Defensive Second team member like Chris, he is just 1x All-Defensive First team to Paul’s 7. While the latter is also an NBA record, 6x steals leader.

And so, it was about time somebody needed to show this Timberwolves man his place.

Draymond Green doubts Patrick Beverley and ESPN’s intentions on Chris Paul thrashing

After Danny Green led the charge of showing Beverley his place, Draymond followed with a perspective of his own. The Warriors forward on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, talked about how Beverley’s take on CP3 was more a trailer to what he could bring to the television rather than an expert breakdown of his meltdown in the series loss against the Mavs.

“I think his comments made on Chris Paul took some of the attention away from some great points he was making” —@Money23Green reacts to @PatBev21‘s comments on ESPN pic.twitter.com/580w1VS6aE — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 20, 2022

Some agreed with Dray’s theory of what Pat Bev was actually trying to do.

Pat Beverley wants to be Draymond Green so bad but it’s so not genuine and Draymond is. Pat like a teenage girl talking shit for clout. He reminds me of the Dr Phil catch me outside girl — That Boy A.B. (@iAmThatBoyAB) May 17, 2022

Pat judt saw what happened to @Money23Green getting a @NBAonTNT job even being an active player, and is trying to do that as well, we’ll see if it will work — S R. Eazydon (@sebasrc95) May 19, 2022

Marcus Smart is who @patbev21 wishes he was — Lavon Cook (@StillBetOnKo824) May 20, 2022

