“Patrick Beverley plans to have Jaden McDaniels working out with Kawhi Leonard”: Timberwolves guard has already planned up summer workout with former Clippers teammate

Patrick Beverley had a good thing in LA before the Clippers decided to trade him last year, but he doesn’t hate them completely, not at least Kawhi Leonard.

When Patrick Beverley was in LA, him, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George formed one of the best defensive lineups in the league. Adding Marcus Morris Sr. a year later, they should have won it all or at least won the conference with that team.

But injuries and Leonard have a little more profound relationship than he has with the Playoffs’ success. Pat Bev became the casualty of failure for the Clippers, and the point guard was traded in the 2021 off-season to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also read: “Karl-Anthony Towns choked a 10 point 4Q lead and is sending his farewells to the crowd like he’s Kobe Bryant!”: NBA Twitter rips apart the Wolves’ star as Memphis clinch series

And as fate would have it he’d get the chance to play the LA team in the Play-in tournament and also have an impactful game where the Wolves would come out as winners and advance to the First Round of NBA playoffs.

Beverley came out pretty emotional or as some will say ‘animated’ after that game and talked about how important it was for him to win the game against his former team after what was said during his trade. But what he revealed recently would be surprising to many Clippers as well as Timberwolves fans.

Patrick Beverley and Jaden McDaniels would be practicing this summer with Kawhi Leonard

Had the Claw been with LA in the Paly-in, results would have been different. Heck, if he were there they would be a much higher seed than they were and wouldn’t be playing the Play-ins at all.

Now, as the season ended for both these teams, Pat Bev revealed something about his practice sessions that would be a surprise to many. The 33-year-old guard said that he’ll keep 21-year-old Jaden McDaniels around for practicing with none other than his former teammate, Kawhi Leonard.

Patrick Beverley says he plans to have Jaden McDaniels with working out with him and Kawhi Leonard this summer — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 30, 2022

McDaniels who was one of the best defenders in the Wolves camp already, says that he’s had talks with one of the greatest defensive minds of all time in the past and looks forward to working with him.

Jaden McDaniels said he’s spoken to Kawhi Leonard a few times in the past and looks forward to working out with him this summer. Added that his confidence right now as a young player in this league is “ceiling high.” pic.twitter.com/9gHSGes0b9 — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) April 30, 2022

This will only take the youngster’s game to the next level and who knows, Kawhi would want to recruit him to the LA team to have a better chance at the Championship next season when he comes back fit and healthy.

Also read: “Damn Memphis Grizzlies no dancing or talking crazy tonight huh?”: When Patrick Beverley trash-talked Ja Morant after Minnesota defeated Memphis in a regular-season game