“Patrick Beverly to team up with LeBron James if he secures a buyout”: NBA insiders reveal the King wants Beverly on the Lakers

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James wants to team up with Patrick Beverly, Lakers expected to sign him if he can convince the Wolves for a buyout

The Los Angeles Lakers have been quite busy this offseason. After losing to the Suns in the first round last year, the 2020 Champions got a reality check. They want to make the best of LeBron James‘ time with the team. Considering LeBron is entering his 19th season in the league, the Lakers went all-in and formed a very veteran roster around LBJ and Anthony Davis.

They added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, and more. With all the veteran presence on the Lakers, they are considered heavy favorites to win it all. The only question that bothers everyone is how the advanced age of the roster would impact the outcome. However, the Lakers are pretty confident of their chances to win it all. Recently, there has been news that they’re still eye-ing yet another veteran to add to their roster.

LeBron James and the Lakers reportedly interested in signing Patrick Beverly

Patrick Beverly has been in the league since 2009. Drafted as the 42nd pick, Beverly has come a long way. Having played for the Rockets and the Clippers, Pat Bev made his name by playing pesky defense and being effective at shutting down the opponent’s top scorers.

The Clippers traded Beverly to the Grizzlies, to acquire Eric Bledsoe. Not long after, the Wolves traded for Beverly. Recent reports coming out of the Lakers camp indicate that LeBron James would like them to sign Patrick Beverly.

UPDATE: LeBron James would welcome Pat Beverley if he secured a buyout with Timberwolves I’m hearing. IF is the key word. Defense would be at a premium for Lakers. CC: @TheRyanHollins @bwood_33 https://t.co/NH6GMoi6CC — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 19, 2021

The chances of Patrick Beverly convincing the Wolves for a buyout would be very slim. However, if the Lakers are somehow able to acquire the defensive guard, it would boost their defense by a ton.