“Patty Mills chose the Nets over the Warriors?!”: The Brooklyn point guard had the chance to sign with Golden State during the off-season according to Athletic’s Anthony Slator

The Brooklyn Nets sniper, Patty Mills could have been a Warrior, as coach Steve Kerr is a fan of the perimeter shooter.

Patty Mills has been of the best perimeter sharpshooters in the NBA for a long time. A career 39% percenter from the downtown, Mills is having a career year with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 13.2 points per game in 30.8 minutes.

He is one of the key players playing alongside the big-3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. The 2014 champion decided to join the Nets searching for another NBA Championship.

The former Spurs guard has won every heart in Brooklyn since joining the ball club as they have struggled to see their big-3 playing at a once with Kyrie already missing half of the season due to his vaccination status. Now after their primary ball-handler is back, just to play their away games, Kevin Durant is out injured.

Also read: “Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, all of them are hungry, they’re motivated!”: Nets’ Head Coach Steve Nash talks about how the Warriors’ success this season doesn’t surprise him

When James Harden was struggling to find his feet, Mills came up big in several games to keep Brooklyn at the top-4 in the East. But he could have had it pretty easier if he kept his talents in the West when he had the chance in the off-season.

Patty Mills chose Nets over Warriors

The Australian point guard had the chance to sign with a team he would have fit much better with, rather than the Nets. According to Athletic’s Anthony Slator, who covers the Warriors, Mills had a chance to sign with the Dubs, but he chose to go across the East and join the team having the best odds to win it all.

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 30, 2022

The warriors meanwhile are playing some of the best basketball in the league this season, having the second-best record (36-13) just behind the Phoenix Suns. Having Mills in their squad would only have made their chances to win a chip higher.

As far the finalist of the “Australian of the Year 2022” goes, he would have suited far better in a Warriors uniform who play much more fluid basketball as compared to Brooklyn’s iso-heavy style.

Also read: “Did the NBA leak LaMelo Ball’s All-Star status?!”: Fans of the Hornets star go crazy as NBA TV clip confirms that he has acquired one of the reserve spots for the 2022 All-Star game

The Dubs even lack a veteran presence at the perimeter to share the duties with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. With Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelica playing somewhat below the expectations, Mills could have been the goto spot-up as well as a decoy shooter for them, getting some of the widest open shots in the league. Joe Harris would have been that man in Brooklyn had he been fit.

But he might have missed out on a 13-ppg or the top-4 spot on the ‘3-pointers made’ list this season, had he joined the Warriors. If he goes on to help the Nets win a title the point guard will surely not regret his choice in the off-season.