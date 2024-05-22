“Paul George Ain’t Going Nowhere”: Lou Williams Gives A Litany Of Reasons For Why The Clippers Will Retain The All Star

Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA season nearing its conclusion, question marks begin to surround the future of several stars. Paul Geroge emerges as one of the leading names on the list, with clouds thickening over his time ahead with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Lou Williams discarded all the speculations, providing specific reasons behind the 9x All-Star’s potentially longer stay at the franchise.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of Run It Back, the 37-year-old mentioned, “He’s a southern California kid, his roots are here, his family is here, his parents have an opportunity to watch him every game…his kids are going to school out here, he has planted his podcast, his flag out here. Paul George ain’t going nowhere”.

“Paul George ain’t going nowhere. He’s a southern California kid, his roots are here, his family is here, his parents have an opportunity to watch him every game.”@TeamLou23 on Paul George’s future with the #Clippers pic.twitter.com/WdjDe9fIya — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 21, 2024

This statement summarized the possible mindset of George at this stage. His lifelong connection to California and its people was one of his primary reasons behind joining the franchise in 2019. And now, PG seems to have settled in well during these last five years, something that only justifies Williams’ stance.

Additionally, the franchise owner, Steve Ballmer, still appreciates George. The 58-year-old remains fond of the Clippers forward, previously even appearing on the latter’s podcast to show his support.

On top of this, with the franchise moving to its new arena, he will certainly aim to retain one of the team’s biggest superstars for commercial purposes.

All these factors tilt the odds significantly in favor of George’s prolonged stay in California. Yet, one aspect of the entire dynamics continues to bug the supporters.

Assessing the current condition of Paul George

The Clippers brought in George and Kawhi Leonard together to transform into a powerhouse in the West. They even offered the All-Stars two nearly identical contracts, highlighting their initial trust in them. However, the franchise seemed to have broken it to a certain extent, offering Leonard a 3-year extension in January this year with little to no signs of re-signing George throughout the season.

Consequently, this sparked speculations about the future of PG, with rebuilding talks surrounding the Clippers. The concerns compounded in the supporters’ minds soon after their postseason run ended miserably. After all, the structure of his contract left everything in the hands of the player.

As per Spotrac, the 6ft 8″ star’s current deal allows him to opt for free agency by 29th June, exercising the player option component. This has certainly excited the rivals, with the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks remaining interested in bringing him to the East. His former franchise, the Oklahoma City Thunder, has also given a shout, building the pressure on the Clippers’ shoulders.

Amidst this tug-of-war, the franchise seemed to be maintaining its composure. As per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Clippers remained in pole position in the last few days to retain Geroge. During the latest episode of Up & Adams, he declared, “People around the league have had this belief [he isn’t leaving LA]”.

So, this paves the way for an interesting upcoming few days in the NBA. With the odds still favoring the LA franchise, nothing is done until it’s done. Undoubtedly, the Clippers management understands that as they look to resolve George’s future as soon as possible.