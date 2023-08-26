Carmelo Anthony Snubs ‘Best Friend’ LeBron James, Defines Kevin Durant, and Allen Iverson As ‘Pure Hoopers’

Carmelo Anthony has been quite active since his retirement. Appearing on a number of shows and podcasts, Melo has been talking about a variety of different topics. Recently, the 10-time All-Star sat down with Overtime, where he spoke about his career and the sport of basketball in depth. While discussing the game, Melo was asked to describe a “pure hooper”. In his description, he explained that a “pure hooper” is someone who can play anywhere like himself, Allen Iverson, and Kevin Durant among others. Although, it is interesting to point out that his best friend LeBron James does not fall under this category.

Melo and Bron have been friends for quite some time now. First meeting in high school, the two have forged a long-lasting friendship that has spanned close to 22 years now. Along the way, they strengthened their bond and even made some other friends, forming the notorious Banana Boat Team with Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. Some may even say their friendship is unbreakable, as Bron and the rest of the team honored Anthony at the ESPYs following his retirement.

Carmelo Anthony names some of the NBA’s “pure hoopers” while snubbing LeBron James

There can be no denying that Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players to ever grace a basketball court. An exceptionally talented player, Melo was a walking bucket and as such appreciated those who played just like him. Describing himself as a “pure hooper”, Anthony recently shared a list of players he believes to be cut from the same cloth.

He explains, that a “pure hooper” is a player who can ball out anywhere in the world. Regardless of the court, ball, or basket, this player will hoop no matter what. In other words, players whose love for the sport is reflected in their game. And, according to Anthony, there have been and are quite a few “pure hoopers” in the NBA.

Melo named the likes of Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady, J.R. Smith, Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford, and Kevin Durant. A great list of players, that he includes himself in. That being said, it is interesting to note that he left out the names of some of his closest friends, like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

“A pure hooper is…you put them anywhere in the world, anywhere, any court, any ball, any basket, and they will get to it. A.I. is a pure hooper, T-Mac, J.R. Smith, Lou Wil, Jamal Crawford. KD is a true hooper. Myself. It’s not the best players, it’s not the most talent. It’s guys that you know you can put anywhere, you know, take away them being an NBA professional. But guys that you know, you can put them in the rec league. You could put them anywhere on God’s green earth, and they’re gonna do what they gotta do.”

Without a doubt, Melo was a “pure hooper”. All you have to do is look at his performances on the court to realize that. And, while he failed to include the likes of Bron and D-Wade, the list certainly is filled with some exceptional talents.

Melo is grooming his son Kiyan to become a hooper just like he was and make it to the NBA

Carmelo Anthony may be out of the league, but he’s already focusing on making sure the next generation of Anthony’s make it to the NBA. His son Kiyan Anthony is a highly-rated high school prospect and dreams of becoming an NBA superstar. And, with the expert coaching of his father, that dream can become a reality.

What’s more, Kiyan already seems to have the mentality to be an NBA great. He is well-versed in trash talk and even gives his father a hard time, calling him out for being old. It will be tough for opponents to get the better of him when he makes it to the league.

It will be great to see Kiyan play on an NBA court just like his father did. However, one thing is for certain, and that is he has big shoes to fill. But, if his performances in high school are anything to go by, that shouldn’t be a problem.