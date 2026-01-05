LeBron James Pauses Mind the Game Podcast For Mom Gloria

LeBron James is a man of many ventures. Outside of his main priority with the Los Angeles Lakers, James has taken a big step with his Mind the Game podcast. However, despite all his responsibilities, he still understands what’s most important in his life. Like when your mom calls you, you drop everything to take her call.

Podcasts have become extremely popular in recent years, especially among athletes. Many NBA players have created their own platforms within the sports media space. LeBron didn’t jump on the hype train initially, but eventually gave in to create Mind the Game.

The entire purpose of this podcast is to provide an in-depth look into basketball, which traditional basketball coverage doesn’t provide. James and his co-host, two-time MVP Steve Nash, go through the intricacies of specific plays along with unknown details about NBA life.

The two were in the midst of another intellectual conversation when they were disrupted. LeBron received a phone call which was from his mother, Gloria. “Mom, I’m shooting a podcast. I’ll call you back,” James said.

Seems like LeBron is just like any one of us, receiving unexpected calls from his mother. After he told her what he was doing, she proceeded to give a cheerful response. “Put this on here!” Gloria said.

LeBron then turned the phone toward the camera to show the audience his mother. Nash then gave a huge smile and a wave. Shortly after, Nash suggested, “You’re gonna be our guest soon.”

The Lakers star let out a laugh, while Gloria seemed to be all for the idea. An episode with Gloria would be must must-watch since she is arguably the main reason LeBron has reached the stage he has in his professional career.

The importance of Gloria in LeBron’s life

Gloria James raised LeBron with no assistance from his father. Unfortunately, James has no connection with his dad, which resulted in Gloria taking on a lot on her plate. Despite how tough it may have been, she did whatever she could to provide the best life for her son.

LeBron never took for granted the sacrifices his mother made. In 2014, he wrote an essay for the Shriver Report, where he uplifted his mother and the role she had in his life.

“She was my mother, my father, my everything. She put me first. I knew that no matter what happened, nothing and nobody was more important to her than I was. I went without a lot of things, but never for one second did I feel unimportant or unloved,” James wrote.

Gloria knew LeBron would go and achieve great things. Did she know he would become arguably the greatest professional athlete of all time? That would be extremely wishful thinking.

Regardless, her belief and support fueled James to the person we all know today. Hopefully, we do get a podcast appearance from her so she can share more about what it was like raising LeBron.