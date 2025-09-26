Paul George Announces His Value to Sixers, Tyrese Maxey Sets Important Team Goals

In the hit film Men In Black, agents use an item known as a ‘neuralyzer’ to erase a subject’s memory. It’s a little unsavory piece of dystopian technology but the Philadelphia 7ers are in dire need of that following the 2024-25 NBA season. For the most part, the team wants to leave its disastrous season in the past. Two of the franchise’s stars, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, have now made sure to set the tone ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement

Before last season, the team was expected to compete for an NBA championship. Their acquisition of Paul George seemed like the missing piece on paper. It turned out to be the exact opposite.

George went on to have one of the worst years of his career. Injuries played a major factor, derailing him to only appear in 41 games. When he was on the court, he didn’t produce anywhere close to the level the team expected from him. George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Despite such a poor season, George remains extremely confident in himself as a player and what he brings to this team.

“I’m the Paul George that the 76ers went out and signed,” George said during the Philadelphia 76ers‘ media day. “I do think I still got a lot of game in me, playing at a high level.”

A lot of people have jumped off the Paul George hype train, with good reason. But George and the Sixers still believe there’s something salvageable within their partnership. After all, Philadelphia invested $211 million into him over four years.

The main deterrent preventing George from reaching that level of play once again is health. Consequently, that remains his main priority. George understands what’s required from his end, and so does star point guard Tyrese Maxey.

Out of the trio of George, Maxey and Joel Embiid, it was the youngest out of the three who had the best season. In 52 games, Maxey averaged 26.3 points and 6.1 assists, while being the team’s number one option on most nights. He is no longer that young prospect acclimatizing himself to the league, and that’s evident in his attitude.

During the media day, Maxey revealed an imperative goal the team needs to develop if they hopes to have a deep run in the postseason.

“We need a standard,” Maxey proclaimed. “This is who we are every single day no matter who plays, no matter who doesn’t play. When you see Philadelphia 76ers, this is what you see.”

Although Maxey won’t admit it, his words imply that he expects certain players to miss some time this season. At this point, it has become a consensus expectation. Philadelphia learned last season the downside of relying too much on its star trio.

Establishing a standard similar to what the San Antonio Spurs were able to do in the Gregg Popovich era could ensure a certain level of play night in and night out.

It’ll be interesting to see what the standard turns out to be. The injury bug has already hit the Sixers, as standout rookie Jared McCain will miss the start of the season. There’s also no confirmed word regarding when Embiid will return to action.

With training camp around the corner, the Sixers need to figure out what that standard is and imprint it within the team immediately.