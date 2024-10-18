NBA Analyst Blames Luka Doncic’s Low MVP Considerations on Mavericks Not Having “Big-Time Regular Season”

Since entering the NBA in the 2018-19 season, Luka Doncic has blossomed into superstardom. He has made the All-NBA First Team in each season excluding his rookie campaign. However, has yet to gain recognition as a serious contender for the MVP award. NBA analyst Tim Legler suggests that it has nothing to do with him, and more to do with the way his team performs.

Legler, along with ESPN analyst Marc Stein, took to his ‘All-NBA’ Podcast to discuss the outlook of contending teams ahead of the 2024-25 season. In his assessment of the Mavericks, he claimed that their lack of regular-season success has negatively impacted Doncic in a specific area. He said,

“What I want to see about Dallas, Mark, more than anything, is they haven’t had a big-time regular season since Luka’s been there. I’m talking about where you’re near the top of the West all year or you’re approaching 60 wins. They haven’t been in that category. As a result, Luka Doncic has found it really tough sledding in terms of real MVP consideration.”

In the Doncic era, the best regular season the Mavericks had was in the 2021-22 season. Dallas boasted a record of 52-30, which solidified them as the fourth seed. However, that remains as the only time the Mavs had a home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Doncic undoubtedly changed Dallas’ trajectory due to his magnificent skill. But the Mavericks have struggled to put together well-constructed rosters around their franchise player. Despite that, Legler hopes that the trend could change this season.

“I wonder if this is the year that Dallas gets into the top two or three early and they stay there all year long. That’s what I’m waiting to see out of the Dallas Mavericks. Rather than having to play on the round every round in the playoffs.”

If there were any season that the Mavericks could make that jump, it would be this one. The front office attempted to capitalize on their 2024 NBA Finals run with some big additions. Their main acquisition was four-time champion Klay Thompson.

Along with their continuity, the Mavericks are in the best position to help Doncic earn his coveted MVP trophy.

Dallas’ regular season struggles with Doncic

Team success and awards in the NBA go hand-in-hand. Traditionally, to win the MVP award a player must have a highly successful team. Nuggets star, Nikola Jokic received the MVP trophy for the 2023-24 season, while Denver was the second seed.

Following Doncic’s rookie season, the Slovenian star has been within the top eight of MVP voting each year. This past season he finished in the top-three of MVP voting for the first time in his career. However, he wasn’t truly in consideration, as he only garnered four first-place votes compared to 79 votes for Jokic.

Doncic’s case regarding MVP candidature is a curious one. His level of play has increased every year since his rookie year, and he has an uncanny ability to control every game he plays, irrespective of his opposition. Just last year, he averaged an astonishing 33.9-9.2-9.8; which are legitimate MVP-level numbers.

The only problem he’s faced has been his supporting cast. Over the last 10 years in the NBA, the MVP has almost always been from a team with the 3 best records in the league. The only exceptions are Russell Westbrook in 2017, and Nikola Jokić in 2022, where both their teams were the 6th seed in the West.

Doncic’s highest finish was a 4th seed in 2021-22, but his individual performances weren’t better than the eventual MVP winner Jokic.

With Luka entering his prime years, the competition has never been tougher. The Nuggets and Jokic are perennial contenders, and OKC and Shai are on the rise. Tatum and Brunson in the East are getting a solid supporting cast together, and Doncic’s window for the MVP award is getting tighter by the day.

The voting criteria are too vague for the public to be well-informed on why a certain player wins the MVP. All we know is if Luka wants the title, he and the Mavs need to ensure they lock up at least a top 3 spot in the West and do it early. His individual quality will do the rest, and we might see the first Mavs MVP since Dirk in 2007.