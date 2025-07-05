Cuttino Mobley Reveals the Good Side of Charles Barkley While Recalling His Rookie Season Alongside Hall of Fame Power Forward

Charles Barkley is one popular man, not just because he’s an all-time basketball great, but also because of his personality. Whether it’s on Inside the NBA (arguably the most beloved show among the NBA community), his raw honesty, or his sense of humor, all of it has made him one of the sport’s most adored figures. But there’s always that lingering thought: are star athletes and celebrities just putting on a persona for the camera? Who’s to say Chuck isn’t different off-screen? Well, Cuttino Mobley does.

Mobley, a former Houston Rockets man, recently revealed that how we see Barkley on TV is exactly how he’s always been. The “Round Mound of Rebounds” joined Houston in 1996 and was in the locker room when Mobley got drafted. And from the very get-go, he made the rookie feel at home.

Like most NBA players in their first year, Mobley was just trying to find his place in the league. But Barkley, along with fellow legends like Hakeem Olajuwon, made sure he felt like part of the group.

“They would let me hang with them. And it was a privilege. I kept my mouth shut, you chill out, and it was not like bad stuff. When you’re a rookie, don’t talk. Just be a fly on the wall,” the now 49-year-old said on All The Smoke.

Mobley went on to say that he adored all three legends he shared the locker room with in Houston — Scottie Pippen, Olajuwon, and Chuck. But it was Barkley who stood out the most. He described him as a true “people’s person.” He continued, “He would sit at a bar and talk to everybody and just be friendly.”

But while Chuck was a very approachable and friendly person, he also had some principles. “He was about principle, too. You can’t just say anything because he might toss you over the bar or bust in your head. Like, Charles was that type of guy,” Mobley added. He might not have understood Barkley’s attitude toward certain things back then, but as Mobley grew older, he realized how fair the Hall of Famer always was.

It’s been decades since they were on a team together, but still, Mobley remembers all the great memories he shared with him.. Now, when he watches Barkley do his thing on TV, he feels the same way millions of others do. “I just love watching him now, still to this day. It’s just funny to watch,” Mobley said. Chuck is an absolute treat on TV and has remained authentic and honest after all these years.