Paul George Believes LeBron James’ Record is Far More Difficult to Break Than Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-Point Game

The uniqueness of NBA records often leads to unprecedented comparisons between them. One such instance recently occurred in the latest episode of Podcast P as Paul George shared his two cents. The Los Angeles Clippers star compared the 100-point record of Wilt Chamberlain with the 40,000 career points achievement of LeBron James.

Advertisement

The conversation circled a fan question on which of these two accomplishments was easier to break. Upon reflecting momentarily, George stated how Chamberlain’s record was more likely to be broken than James’. Following that, the 33-year-old elaborated on his stance while putting into the limelight the impact of longevity, consistency, and fitness.

“In order to break that, you gotta play 20 years, average 30, and play minimum 60 or 70 games a season. That’s very hard to do…It takes someone to start their career on fire…You have to have that longevity to do that every year for 20 years straight…A lot of seasons [he wasn’t really hurt]. He has been very blessed cause he takes care of his body,” PG explained.

Advertisement

George’s words summarized the challenges of creating a legacy in the NBA while putting regularity over moments of brilliance. After all, James’ record also remained dependent on the quality of teammates surrounding a player.

On the contrary, Chamberlain’s achievement stayed more at risk as several elite scorers have registered over 70 points in a single game in recent times. However, as a competitor, PG acknowledged the set of difficulties in breaking both these records, adding volume to their uniqueness as NBA benchmarks.

How LeBron James redefined basketball greatness

Since entering the league with a chip on his shoulders, James has been able to surpass the expectations around him. Alongside reaching several individual milestones, he has contributed immensely to the transformations of the franchises he represented. Consequently, Chris Broussard praised the 39-year-old on First Things First while shedding light on the latter’s rise to superstardom.

“My reaction is awe. There are a lot of reasons to be awed with LeBron James and his career…He lived up to the hype and so many child prodigies don’t…14 high school athletes have been on the cover of Sports Illustrated…And of all those 14, here are the ones you’ll know. Kevin Garnett and Bryce Harper outside of LeBron. No one else came close to living up to the hype,” he declared.

This showcased the challenges a high schooler often faces upon entering a competitive field of sports. Yet, James’ inclusion in the NBA served as an exception alongside only a handful of others in global sports. On top of it, his actions to set the culture have also provided a blueprint for the upcoming generation.

Advertisement

All in all, the Akron-born has truly embraced the title of King while displaying dominance even in the twilight.