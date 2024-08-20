Paul George Disappoints Chet Holmgren With His Answer To Important ‘Joel Embiid’ Question

Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, pairing up with former MVP, Joel Embiid. There have been many speculations about their fit, and Chet Holmgren was the latest to pose a question. Going on Podcast P with Paul George, Holmgren threw a curveball question at George, only to get a disappointing result in return.

Holmgren decided to have some fun and hamper the chemistry between George and Embiid by asking one question.

“Let me mess up ya chemistry right now, y’all need a bucket at the end of the game, who’s shooting the game-winning shot? You or Joel Embiid?”

George was a bit flustered at first, but chose to play it safe and replied with, “That’s a Nick Nurse question. Imma deflect that to Nick Nurse…Whoever Nick Nurse draw it up for, we’re gonna get the best shot.”

Chet Holmgren: Let me mess up ya chemistry right now, yall need a bucket at the end of the game, who’s shooting the game winning shot? You or Joel Embiid Paul George: That’s a Nick Nurse question Chet Holmgren: That’s a PR ass answer pic.twitter.com/hLNBKKUHeB — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) August 19, 2024

Holmgren was hoping for a more controversial answer that would create somewhat of a riff between the stars of Philly. Unfortunately for him, George skillfully deflected that answer. Chet kept it real and replied with, “That’s a PR a** answer.”

Holmgren’s response meant that George gave an answer players usually resort to when they’re asked such questions in post-game press conferences. Such answers are designed to prevent any hard feelings between players as well as to avoid giving the media something they could blow out of context or proportion.

However, the Thunder center wasn’t going to give up that easily. Chet followed his initial question with another, asking George if he’d be ‘salty’ if their head coach drew a play for someone else other than him.

PG kept his demeanor intact, stating he has dealt with this before since he has played with other superstars in the past. So, if Nick Nurse chose to draw a play for Embiid or even Tyrese Maxey, he’d be okay with it.

Paul George drew Shaquille O’Neal parallels for Embiid

George and Embiid are both known to be clutch players in the fourth quarter. However, if the opportunity did present itself to choose from the two, it would end up being the seven-foot center over the versatile forward. Not only is Embiid the homegrown star in Philly, but he is also a former league MVP, which would give him the edge in the end.

Even George gave Embiid his flowers on a previous episode of his podcast.

“You can’t stop him. He’s too big, he’s agile, he can shoot, he can step out from the three-point line. He’s just a big body. He’s our generation and our version of Shaq…There’s nobody you can put on Joel. You put a big on him, he’s gonna go around him. You put a small on him, he’s gonna punish him. He plays the big spot how a big is supposed to play. He got it all.”

Many people may not agree with Geroge’s take on comparing him with, arguably the most dominant center in NBA history. To compare Embiid to a legendary center like Shaquille O’Neal is probably a huge compliment in itself. Something that George was specifically going for, without disrespecting The Big Aristotle.

The new season’s tip-off is over a month away and the 76ers will be taking on the Giannis-Lillard tandem of the Milwaukee Bucks for their season opener. It’ll be a sight to see George on the Sixers roster and how well he helps out Embiid and Maxey on the floor.