“Every time I pick James Harden up from the floor, it’s a lift”: Patty Mills and Kevin Durant create an incredibly funny Brooklyn Nets bench story after the Ben Simmons trade

Patty Mills and Kevin Durant shared a light-hearted moment while indirectly reminiscing about their time with James Harden on the Nets.

By now, most NBA fans will have realized what a big risk the Brooklyn Nets took last January in trading for Harden. It’s not that James Harden wasn’t a player worth swinging a bet at. The man’s an MVP and a 4-time scoring champion, after all.

However, there’s always scope to improve a team on either end of the floor by improving its depth. And the Brooklyn Nets have taken a big hit in those terms, have traded or swapped their picks with Houston for the long haul.

In return, they now have Ben Simmons, who’s theoretically an even better fit than Harden, but who hasn’t played this year. It’ll take a few weeks for the 2-time All-Star to get back to any semblance of playing in live NBA action.

Also Read – Can Steph Curry pass James Harden to be the all-time 3s leader in All-Star Game history? How many 3s does the Warriors superstar need to surpass ‘The Beard’ tonight?.

The acrimonious manner of the Beard’s exit from Brooklyn and the back-and-forth reporting leaks by both the Sixers and the Nets camps make it clear that the split wasn’t made in heaven. It’s been reported that Harden was especially miffed by Kyrie Irving and his antics this year.

Patty Mills and Kevin Durant share a light-hearted moment at the expense of James Harden

Now that Ben is in New York and about to take the court, Brooklyn Nets fans can afford to take the pis* out of their former player, who’s now on his 3rd team in 14 months. They’re doing exactly that on NBA Reddit.

A user posted a clip from earlier this year, in which Patty Mills is seen helping James Harden. Looking at Kevin Durant and co at the bench, the Boomers legend was found mouthing:

“Every time I pick James Harden up from the floor, it counts as a lift.”

Now there are many ways to take this comment, which is exactly why the Internet is choosing the childish one. A browse through the post comments should tell you a lot about the way NBA Redditors think!

Also Read – Why can’t Ja Morant win a championship in Memphis? Giannis Antetokounmpo showers praises on the 22-year old and believes he will lead the Grizzlies to a title.