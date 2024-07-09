Paul George is Ready to Help ‘Star’ Tyrese Maxey Grow as a Player

It has been over a week since the news of Paul George signing with the Philadelphia 76ers dropped. After taking some time off from the media, George recently took to his Podcast to air his opinions on his new team and teammates.

About 15 minutes into the show, PG brought up Philadelphia’s star guard Tyrese Maxey and was all praise for the 23-year-old, “I talked with Tyrese [Maxey], and Tyrese, man, one of the most mature kids in the league, one of the most mature kids for his age.”

The former Clippers star revealed that he has already had conversations with Joel Embiid and Maxey to work out a plan for the next season. Maxey seemed eager to soak in all the new things that PG brings to the table.

The former Indiana Pacers star confessed to being impressed by Maxey’s outlook on tough situations as well. He said that in their discussions so far, the 23-year-old told George that last season’s playoffs were a great learning experience for him [despite the underwhelming first-round exit]. Maxey learned a lot from the games, especially with Embiid going down due to injuries.

Having such optimism definitely made Maxey stand out among other youngsters in the league in George’s eyes,

“He was just like ‘I learned so much when big fella [Embiid] went down. It was a ton of pressure on me but I was able to see different defenses, kind of learn and grow.'”

As an aging star, George understands that his duties now extend beyond just playing basketball. The nine-time All-Star revealed that in his conversations with Maxey, he offered to help the young star with whatever he required. PG believes that Maxey has the potential to take the next step to stardom if he wanted to.

Recalling his conversation with his 23-year-old teammate, George said,

“And I am like, ‘Yeah, whatever I can help with in getting you even better, that’s what I’m here for.’ He’s a star. We all know he’s a star. He’s got No. 1 option capabilities and you need that fresh legs, that … liveliness that he has.”

As for his relationship with Joel Embiid, George reported that he had a connection with the 2023 MVP even before their recent team up. Paul George has expressed his excitement about playing next to the Philadelphia 76ers superstar. The 6-time All NBA player even claimed that he could better space the floor for Embiid due to his offensive presence.