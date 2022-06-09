“Paul George was forced to deny rumors he offered $1 million for an abortion”: When the Clippers superstar was found to have an adulterous relationship with Daniela Rajic

Paul George reportedly cheated on Doc Rivers’ daughter, Callie Rivers, with Daniela Rajic, eventually fathering a child with the latter.

Paul George found himself in a bit of an awkward position during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. After making his way to LA at the behest of Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2019, the Clips looked to be a powerhouse out West, led by a Hall-of-Fame level bench boss in Doc Rivers.

The reason as to why this was awkward was due to the fact that PG-13 dated Callie Rivers, Doc’s daughter, during the early and mid 2010s. While this fact alone is well and good, it should be noted that he would go on to cheat on Callie with Daniela Rajic, someone who was also rumored to be in a relationship with Lil Wayne at one point.

PAUL GEORGE CHEATED ON DOC RIVERS DAUGHTER WITH A MIAMI STRIPPER AT ONE POINT AND THAT MAN IS NOW HIS COACH pic.twitter.com/6vbvvvz3bx — Hoops. (@HoopMixOnly) July 6, 2019

Also read: “Paul George will stay hot all night if you let him”: When Marcus Smart elucidated what made the Clippers star’s game very smooth

The main reason as to why this came out was due to the fact that Rajic became pregnant with George’s child. George went ahead with a paternity test and said at the time, “If and when there is legal confirmation that I am the father, I will fully embrace my responsibilities.”

Paul George denied ever offering $1 million to Rajic for an abortion.

The situation between Paul George and Daniela Rajic became a bit complicated once she decided to sue him. They settled out of court and actually began a relationship with one another after it was clear him and Callie Rivers weren’t going to continue dating.

Also read: “Having an idol like Kobe Bryant who plays through stuff like this”: Paul George talks about what motivated him to return this season, as he led the Clippers past the Jazz

In the midst of it all, rumors began to circulate that PG offered Rajic $1 million to have an abortion. He has since denied these rumors and there are no reports of this ever happening.

Rivers would eventually go on to date and subsequently marry Steph Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. Paul and Daniela would also get married in 2020 and share three children with one another.