Basketball

“Paul George was forced to deny rumors he offered $1 million for an abortion”: When the Clippers superstar was found to have an adulterous relationship with Daniela Rajic

“Paul George was forced to deny rumors he offered $1 million for an abortion”: When the Clippers superstar was found to have an adulterous relationship with Daniela Rajic
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"I really hope this woman decides to make her public apologies" - Paulo Costa demands public apology for being accused of assault and threatens legal action
Next Article
"You didn’t sell it, you held your ground" - Former WWE Star recalls The Undertaker complimenting him for 'Not Selling' locker-room mocking
NBA Latest Post
“Paul George was forced to deny rumors he offered $1 million for an abortion”: When the Clippers superstar was found to have an adulterous relationship with Daniela Rajic
“Paul George was forced to deny rumors he offered $1 million for an abortion”: When the Clippers superstar was found to have an adulterous relationship with Daniela Rajic

Paul George reportedly cheated on Doc Rivers’ daughter, Callie Rivers, with Daniela Rajic, eventually fathering…