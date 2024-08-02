Paul Pierce Declares Anthony Davis as the Most Important Player For Team USA

The Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics is filled to the brim with world-class players. However, a few have emerged as the team’s lynchpins. Veterans LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been exceptional through two games, while Bam Adebayo has also made a massive impact off the bench. However, Paul Pierce believes the star-studded roster wouldn’t be as good without Anthony Davis.

He lauded Durant for his stellar performances off the bench but noted that scoring was never going to be an issue for Team USA. He claimed that Davis’ impact on the defensive end is invaluable and every time he’s on the floor, the team plays better. The Hall of Famer said,

“Anthony Davis changes the game every time he starts, comes off the bench, or plays… He is blocking shots, he doesn’t need the ball, he fits perfectly with the starting unit, he is a utility guy, he sets screens, he rolls to the basket, he gets offensive rebounds… He is the most important player.”

Pierce showered praise on Davis and claimed that Team USA should start the Lakers superstar over Joel Embiid. He explained that the veteran is more impactful than the 76ers center off the ball and would fit better in a starting lineup with four players who are accustomed to being the first option on offense for their respective NBA teams.

Anthony Davis is the most important player for Team USA, according to @paulpierce34:



Pierce even came up with an analogy to make a case for Davis to be Team USA’s starting center. He said that if the roster is an orchestra, LeBron James is the conductor, and his Lakers teammate is the pianist. Many fans and analysts second the Celtics icon’s take about Davis starting over Embiid given his impactful performances in the team’s first two outings.

Davis has played better than Embiid so far

Team USA has often looked lifeless when Embiid is on the floor. The 76ers superstar’s inability to make impactful plays without the ball has often come to the fore during Team USA’s first two games in Paris.

In their tournament opener against Serbia, they trailed 10-2 at the start of the game, as Nikola Jokic toyed with the Philadelphia 76ers center on both ends of the floor. However, as soon as head coach Steve Kerr subbed in Davis, he put the clamps on the three-time NBA MVP. He stole the ball off the Serbian center twice and turned the tide of the contest.

Through two games, it’s hard to argue that Team USA is better off starting with the Lakers superstar and leaving Embiid on the bench. It remains to be seen what combination Kerr and the coaching staff opt for in their quarterfinal fixture.